NASCAR Qualifying Results: Kyle Larson BEATEN to Bristol pole as Cup Series champion suffers nightmare

Qualifying ahead of the 2025 Food City 500 is complete and it's Hendrick Motorsports star Alex Bowman set to start on pole position.

Kyle Larson may have wrapped up pole in the Xfinity Series earlier in the day, but his Hendrick team-mate was the star of the show in Cup Series qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway, edging Ricky Stenhouse Jr in second and Larson in third.

Last week's race winner Denny Hamlin didn't do too badly this afternoon, either, earning himself fourth and a spot on the second row, with Ryan Blaney rounding out the top five.

Whilst some excelled, others made mistakes, with reigning NASCAR champion Joey Logano being the most notable of them all.

Logano touched the inside of the apron on one of his qualifying laps and got way out of shape, crashing into the wall as a result and causing damage to his right rear.

As a result of his error, Logano will start Sunday's race in P38, with lots of work to do.

With that said, let's take a look at the results in full and how the stars will line up on Sunday.

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Bristol?

After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, also known as the Food City 500.

Pos Driver Car No. Team 1 Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Ryan Blaney #12 Team Penske Ford 6 Ty Gibbs #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 AJ Allmendinger #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 9 Carson Hocevar #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Justin Haley #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Josh Berry #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 12 Ty Dillon #10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 13 Michael McDowell #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 Kyle Busch #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 16 Brad Keselowski #6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford 17 Austin Dillon #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 18 Zane Smith #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 19 Jesse Love #33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 20 Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 21 Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford 22 Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing Toyota 23 Daniel Suarez #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 24 Chris Buescher #17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford 25 Riley Herbst #35 23XI Racing Toyota 26 William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing Toyota 28 Erik Jones #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 29 Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing Ford 30 Todd Gilliland #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 31 Noah Gragson #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 32 John Hunter Nemechek #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 33 Cole Custer #41 Haas Factory Team Ford 34 Cody Ware #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 35 Ross Chastain #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 36 Shane van Gisbergen #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 37 Corey Lajoie #01 Rick Ware Racing Ford 38 Joey Logano #22 Team Penske Ford 39 Josh Bilicki #66 Garage 66 Ford

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch record could be BROKEN as controversial driver set for Cup Series return

Related