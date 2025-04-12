close global

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Kyle Larson BEATEN to Bristol pole as Cup Series champion suffers nightmare

Qualifying ahead of the 2025 Food City 500 is complete and it's Hendrick Motorsports star Alex Bowman set to start on pole position.

Kyle Larson may have wrapped up pole in the Xfinity Series earlier in the day, but his Hendrick team-mate was the star of the show in Cup Series qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway, edging Ricky Stenhouse Jr in second and Larson in third.

Last week's race winner Denny Hamlin didn't do too badly this afternoon, either, earning himself fourth and a spot on the second row, with Ryan Blaney rounding out the top five.

Whilst some excelled, others made mistakes, with reigning NASCAR champion Joey Logano being the most notable of them all.

Logano touched the inside of the apron on one of his qualifying laps and got way out of shape, crashing into the wall as a result and causing damage to his right rear.

As a result of his error, Logano will start Sunday's race in P38, with lots of work to do.

With that said, let's take a look at the results in full and how the stars will line up on Sunday.

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Bristol?

After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, also known as the Food City 500.

Pos Driver Car No. Team
1Alex Bowman#48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#47HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
3Kyle Larson#5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4Denny Hamlin#11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5Ryan Blaney#12Team Penske Ford
6Ty Gibbs#54Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7Christopher Bell#20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8AJ Allmendinger#16Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
9Carson Hocevar#77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
10Justin Haley#7Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
11Josh Berry#21Wood Brothers Racing Ford
12Ty Dillon#10Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
13Michael McDowell#71Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14Chase Briscoe#19Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15Kyle Busch#8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16Brad Keselowski#6Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
17Austin Dillon#3Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
18Zane Smith#38Front Row Motorsports Ford
19Jesse Love#33Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
20Chase Elliott#9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
21Austin Cindric#2Team Penske Ford
22Bubba Wallace#2323XI Racing Toyota
23Daniel Suarez#99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
24Chris Buescher#17Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
25Riley Herbst#3523XI Racing Toyota
26William Byron#24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
27Tyler Reddick#4523XI Racing Toyota
28Erik Jones#43Legacy Motor Club Toyota
29Ryan Preece#60RFK Racing Ford
30Todd Gilliland#34Front Row Motorsports Ford
31Noah Gragson#4Front Row Motorsports Ford
32John Hunter Nemechek#42Legacy Motor Club Toyota
33Cole Custer#41Haas Factory Team Ford
34Cody Ware#51Rick Ware Racing Ford
35Ross Chastain#1Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
36Shane van Gisbergen#88Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
37Corey Lajoie#01Rick Ware Racing Ford
38Joey Logano#22Team Penske Ford
39Josh Bilicki#66Garage 66 Ford

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch record could be BROKEN as controversial driver set for Cup Series return

