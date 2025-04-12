NASCAR Qualifying Results: Kyle Larson BEATEN to Bristol pole as Cup Series champion suffers nightmare
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Kyle Larson BEATEN to Bristol pole as Cup Series champion suffers nightmare
Qualifying ahead of the 2025 Food City 500 is complete and it's Hendrick Motorsports star Alex Bowman set to start on pole position.
Kyle Larson may have wrapped up pole in the Xfinity Series earlier in the day, but his Hendrick team-mate was the star of the show in Cup Series qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway, edging Ricky Stenhouse Jr in second and Larson in third.
Last week's race winner Denny Hamlin didn't do too badly this afternoon, either, earning himself fourth and a spot on the second row, with Ryan Blaney rounding out the top five.
Whilst some excelled, others made mistakes, with reigning NASCAR champion Joey Logano being the most notable of them all.
Logano touched the inside of the apron on one of his qualifying laps and got way out of shape, crashing into the wall as a result and causing damage to his right rear.
As a result of his error, Logano will start Sunday's race in P38, with lots of work to do.
With that said, let's take a look at the results in full and how the stars will line up on Sunday.
NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Bristol?
After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, also known as the Food City 500.
|Pos
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Alex Bowman
|#48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|2
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|#47
|HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
|3
|Kyle Larson
|#5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|4
|Denny Hamlin
|#11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|5
|Ryan Blaney
|#12
|Team Penske Ford
|6
|Ty Gibbs
|#54
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|7
|Christopher Bell
|#20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|8
|AJ Allmendinger
|#16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|9
|Carson Hocevar
|#77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|10
|Justin Haley
|#7
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|11
|Josh Berry
|#21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|12
|Ty Dillon
|#10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|13
|Michael McDowell
|#71
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|#19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|15
|Kyle Busch
|#8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|16
|Brad Keselowski
|#6
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
|17
|Austin Dillon
|#3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|18
|Zane Smith
|#38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|19
|Jesse Love
|#33
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|20
|Chase Elliott
|#9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|21
|Austin Cindric
|#2
|Team Penske Ford
|22
|Bubba Wallace
|#23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|23
|Daniel Suarez
|#99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|24
|Chris Buescher
|#17
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
|25
|Riley Herbst
|#35
|23XI Racing Toyota
|26
|William Byron
|#24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|27
|Tyler Reddick
|#45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|28
|Erik Jones
|#43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|29
|Ryan Preece
|#60
|RFK Racing Ford
|30
|Todd Gilliland
|#34
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|31
|Noah Gragson
|#4
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|32
|John Hunter Nemechek
|#42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|33
|Cole Custer
|#41
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|34
|Cody Ware
|#51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|35
|Ross Chastain
|#1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|36
|Shane van Gisbergen
|#88
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|37
|Corey Lajoie
|#01
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|38
|Joey Logano
|#22
|Team Penske Ford
|39
|Josh Bilicki
|#66
|Garage 66 Ford
NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch record could be BROKEN as controversial driver set for Cup Series return
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Kyle Larson BEATEN to Bristol pole as Cup Series champion suffers nightmare
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR star opens up on Taylor Swift relationship...they have something HUGE in common
- 6 minutes ago
FIA announce MULTIPLE grid penalties ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR champion Kyle Busch bemoans huge Cup Series change
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR slammed as Kyle Larson and Joey Logano question officials
- 3 uur geleden
FIA confirm penalty for F1 star at Bahrain Grand Prix
- Yesterday 19:52