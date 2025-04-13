NASCAR Race Today: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The NASCAR Cup Series hits Bristol Motor Speedway today (Sunday, April 13) for the 2025 Food City 500.
Last time out at Darlington, Denny Hamlin took his second win in as many weeks with a dramatic overtime victory after a trip down pit road saw him take the lead ahead of a late race restart.
As a result, the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver heads into Sunday's race looking for a three-peat, and given he won the 2024 Food City 500, he will certainly fancy his chances.
Elsewhere, Kyle Larson is another name to watch in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Larson is formidable at this track and has been boosted heading into the race today by a win in the Xfinity Series on Saturday night.
Both Hamlin and Larson will have to overcome pole-sitter Alex Bowman, however, with Larson's Hendrick team-mate the star of the show in qualifying on Saturday.
We can't wait to see who comes out on top later this afternoon and we've got all the details below on how and when you can watch it all unfold live.
NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol start time
The 500-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway is set to start today (Sunday, April 13, 2025) at 3 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone:
|City (Time Zone)
|Session start time
|New York, NY (ET)
|3 PM
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|3 PM
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|3 PM
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|3 PM
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|3 PM
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|2 PM
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|2 PM
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|2 PM
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|2 PM
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|2 PM
|Mexico City, MX (CT)
|2 PM
|Phoenix, AZ (MT)
|1 PM
|Denver, CO (MT)
|1 PM
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|1 PM
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|1 PM
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|1 PM
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|12 PM
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|12 PM
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|12 PM
|Portland, OR (PT)
|12 PM
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|12 PM
|Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)
|4 PM
|London, GB (BST)
|8 PM
|Madrid, ES (CET)
|9 PM
|Sydney, AU (AEST)
|5 AM (Monday)
|Perth, AU (AWST)
|3 AM (Monday)
|Adelaide, AU (ACST)
|4:30 AM (Monday)
How to watch NASCAR Bristol on TV
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.
Today's Cup Series race action from Bristol Motor Speedway will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1. Radio coverage is also available throughout the race on PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the Cup Series action in your country.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|FOX
|United Kingdom
|Viaplay Group
|Australia
|Fox Sports Australia
|Spain
|DAZN
|France
|Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
|Germany
|More Than Sports, Sport1
|Belgium
|Ziggo Sport
|Brazil
|Bandriantes
|Canada
|TSN, RDS
|MENA
|Abu Dhabi Media
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
|Italy
|Mola TV
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Singapore
|Mola TV
|Japan
|Gaora
|China
|Huya, Bilibili
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Hungary
|Network4
|Turkey
|Saran Media International
