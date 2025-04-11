NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch record could be BROKEN as controversial driver set for Cup Series return
A NASCAR record that has been held by Kyle Busch could be broken as soon as this weekend at Bristol.
NASCAR driver who sparked controversy set for Cup Series return
A NASCAR driver who previously sparked controversy is set to return to the Cup Series, it has been confirmed.
NASCAR official confirms verdict on alleged Denny Hamlin rule breach
A NASCAR official has offered his verdict on why Denny Hamlin was not given a penalty at Darlington, despite some suggestions that he should have received one.
NASCAR team granted restraining order against Cup Series rival
A NASCAR team have been granted a restraining order against one of their Cup Series rivals.
Donald Trump reveals 'honor' for NASCAR Cup Series champs
President Donald Trump welcomed two NASCAR champions to the White House this week, as he honored 2024's sporting stars.
NASCAR announce Joe Gibbs Racing penalty after Darlington mishap
Joe Gibbs Racing have received a penalty ahead of this weekend's action at Bristol.
