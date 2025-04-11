NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch record could be BROKEN as controversial driver set for Cup Series return

A NASCAR record that has been held by Kyle Busch could be broken as soon as this weekend at Bristol.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR driver who sparked controversy set for Cup Series return

A NASCAR driver who previously sparked controversy is set to return to the Cup Series, it has been confirmed.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR official confirms verdict on alleged Denny Hamlin rule breach

A NASCAR official has offered his verdict on why Denny Hamlin was not given a penalty at Darlington, despite some suggestions that he should have received one.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR team granted restraining order against Cup Series rival

A NASCAR team have been granted a restraining order against one of their Cup Series rivals.

➡️ READ MORE

Donald Trump reveals 'honor' for NASCAR Cup Series champs

President Donald Trump welcomed two NASCAR champions to the White House this week, as he honored 2024's sporting stars.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR announce Joe Gibbs Racing penalty after Darlington mishap

Joe Gibbs Racing have received a penalty ahead of this weekend's action at Bristol.

➡️ READ MORE

Related