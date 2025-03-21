close global

NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan fires WARNING as Cup Series team slammed with serious penalty ahead of Homestead

NASCAR team owner Michael Jordan has responded to the latest developments in the ongoing legal battle between his 23XI team, Front Row Motorsports, and the series itself.

NASCAR star impacted by substance abuse suspension

A NASCAR team have been hit with a suspension over a serious issue ahead of this weekend's race at Homestead.

Katherine Legge reveals fan backlash after Cup Series debut

Katherine Legge has revealed the huge criticism she has faced in the wake of her first drive in the Cup Series.

NASCAR 'potentially' set for rule change after CONTROVERSIAL moment

A controversial recent incident has led to a NASCAR chief revealing a rule change could be made.

NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying Today: Homestead start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

All of the details you need to know ahead of Truck Series qualifying today.

Latest News

NASCAR

NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Homestead start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 59 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 Today: Max Verstappen facing race suspension as champion silences his critics

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan fires WARNING as Cup Series team slammed with serious penalty ahead of Homestead

  • 3 uur geleden
Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Hamilton STUNS doubters with pole at Chinese Grand Prix

  • Today 09:30
Chinese Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Track record under threat but Verstappen languishes

  • Today 05:48
NASCAR News

Jordan issues warning to NASCAR over controversial lawsuit

  • Today 04:00
