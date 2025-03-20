NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying: Homestead start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The NASCAR Truck Series hits Homestead on Friday, March 21, 2025, for qualifying ahead of the Baptist Health 200.

Single-lap qualifying around the Homestead-Miami Speedway will determine the starting order for Friday night's race, which is set to see 134 laps and 201 miles of competitive racing around the Florida track.

So far this season there have been three Truck Series events, with races held at Daytona, Atlanta, and Las Vegas. Corey Heim has won two of those in the No. 11 Toyota, beating Grant Enfinger to the black and white checkered flag by under a second last time out.

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is the other Truck Series winner this season following his success at Atlanta in February, and we could see another Cup Series champion join the 2025 winners' list this weekend, with Kyle Larson set to race in the No. 5 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet. Larson has previously won three Truck races and will be looking to make it four on Friday night.

Heading to Homestead, Ty Majeski tops the current NASCAR Truck Series standings, with Heim, Enfinger, and Chandler Smith trailing closely behind.

With all that said, let's get into the key details you need to know before qualifying and how you can watch all of the action unfold live.

NASCAR Truck Series Homestead qualifying start times

NASCAR Truck Series qualifying at Homestead-Miami Speedway starts on Friday, March 21, at 4:40 pm ET. You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 4:40 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 4:40 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 4:40 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 4:40 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 4:40 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 3:40 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 3:40 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 3:40 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 3:40 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 3:40 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 3:40 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 2:40 PM Denver, CO (MT) 2:40 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 2:40 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 2:40 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 2:40 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 1:40 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 1:40 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 1:40 PM Portland, OR (PT) 1:40 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 1:40 PM

How to watch NASCAR Truck Series on TV

In 2025, all of the action from the NASCAR Truck Series is set to be shown live on FOX Sports in the United States.

Qualifying action from Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend can be watched on FOX Sports 2.

Practice (3:35 pm ET) ahead of qualifying will also be shown on FOX Sports 2.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Sports Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

