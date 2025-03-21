Katherine Legge reveals fan backlash after Cup Series debut

Katherine Legge has spoken out about the fan reaction to her NASCAR Cup Series debut, which saw her crash out and take Daniel Suarez with her.

Legge was thrust into the drive with very little preparation, being told barely two weeks before the event that she'd be racing.

The British driver was the last car running before she exited the race, having spun while trying to stay out of the way of a car lapping her.

Suarez was running sixth at the time of the crash and complained about the crash after the race, hitting out at NASCAR's decision to allow a driver inexperienced in stock car racing into the highest level of it.

Katherine Legge reveals NASCAR crash reaction

Speaking to CNN, Legge said: “I was bitterly disappointed. I got a massive backlash from some of the fans which was obviously not what I’d hoped for either.”

She also revealed that other drivers had supported her after the race, saying: “I’m very much grateful. They know how hard it is. They recognize that it was a tall order, they are the voices that should be listened to. I think that while the fans are the reason we go racing, it’s not an educated opinion all the time.”

She added: "There is no testing, there is no practice, there is literally one session before qualifying and then you go race.

“I understand making your way up through the ladder series, like doing Xfinity and trucks, but the NextGen Cup car doesn’t drive like a Xfinity or a truck at all, in any way, shape or form, it’s kind of its own unique beast. To get experience, you have to do the races.”

