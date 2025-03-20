F1 Practice Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Right off the back of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, Formula 1 hits Shanghai this weekend for the Chinese Grand Prix.
This weekend is the first of the season to feature a sprint race, meaning that fans will get to see some extra racing action, as well as a second qualifying session.
McLaren looked to have the dominant car in Australia in round one, with Lando Norris winning, and both Norris and his team-mate Oscar Piastri being over 16 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen before changing conditions and multiple safety cars allowed the Dutchman a late sniff of a victory.
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari will be hoping for a strong sprint weekend, following a dismal grand prix debut in red for the seven-time champion, where he could only qualify eighth and finish the race down in 10th in Australia.
Here is everything you need to know about the one and only practice session of the Chinese GP weekend.
F1 Practice times - Chinese Grand Prix
The action starts on Friday with FP1 at 11:30am local time (CST), before the all-important sprint qualifying gets underway later in the afternoon.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Chinese Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, March 21 2025
|Location
|Start Time
|Local Time (CST)
|11:30 AM
|New York, United States (ET)
|11:30 PM (Thursday)
|Chicago, United States (CT)
|10:30 PM (Thursday)
|Denver, United States (MT)
|9:30 PM (Thursday)
|Los Angeles, United States (PT)
|8:30 PM (Thursday)
|London, United Kingdom (GMT)
|3:30 AM
|Sydney, Australia (AEDT)
|2:30 PM
|Adelaide, Australia (ACDT)
|2 PM
|Perth, Australia (AWST)
|11:30 AM
|Mexico City, Mexico (CST)
|9:30 PM (Thursday)
|Berlin, Germany (CET)
|4:30 AM
|Tokyo, Japan (JST)
|12:30 PM
|Cape Town, South Africa (SAST)
|5:30 AM
|Cairo, Egypt (EEST)
|5:30 AM
|Beijing, China (CST)
|11:30 AM
|New Delhi, India (IST)
|9 AM
|São Paulo, Brazil (BRT)
|12:30 AM
|Singapore, Singapore (SGT)
|11:30 AM
How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Belgium
|RTBF, Play Sports
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|India
|FanCode
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
