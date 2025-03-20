close global

F1 Practice Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Right off the back of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, Formula 1 hits Shanghai this weekend for the Chinese Grand Prix.

This weekend is the first of the season to feature a sprint race, meaning that fans will get to see some extra racing action, as well as a second qualifying session.

F1 HEADLINES: Daniel Ricciardo gets bizarre call up, FIA make official announcement ahead of Chinese Grand Prix

McLaren looked to have the dominant car in Australia in round one, with Lando Norris winning, and both Norris and his team-mate Oscar Piastri being over 16 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen before changing conditions and multiple safety cars allowed the Dutchman a late sniff of a victory.

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari will be hoping for a strong sprint weekend, following a dismal grand prix debut in red for the seven-time champion, where he could only qualify eighth and finish the race down in 10th in Australia.

Here is everything you need to know about the one and only practice session of the Chinese GP weekend.

READ MORE: F1 2025: Chinese Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

F1 Practice times - Chinese Grand Prix

The action starts on Friday with FP1 at 11:30am local time (CST), before the all-important sprint qualifying gets underway later in the afternoon.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Chinese Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, March 21 2025

Location Start Time
Local Time (CST) 11:30 AM
New York, United States (ET) 11:30 PM (Thursday)
Chicago, United States (CT) 10:30 PM (Thursday)
Denver, United States (MT) 9:30 PM (Thursday)
Los Angeles, United States (PT) 8:30 PM (Thursday)
London, United Kingdom (GMT) 3:30 AM
Sydney, Australia (AEDT) 2:30 PM
Adelaide, Australia (ACDT) 2 PM
Perth, Australia (AWST) 11:30 AM
Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 9:30 PM (Thursday)
Berlin, Germany (CET) 4:30 AM
Tokyo, Japan (JST) 12:30 PM
Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 5:30 AM
Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 5:30 AM
Beijing, China (CST) 11:30 AM
New Delhi, India (IST) 9 AM
São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 12:30 AM
Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 11:30 AM

How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
United Kingdom Sky Sports
Italy Sky Italia
Belgium RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain DAZN F1
Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL
France Canal+
Singapore beIN SPORTS
China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS
Africa SuperSport
India FanCode
Latin America ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: McLaren suffer championship setback after late FIA penalty verdict at Australian Grand Prix

