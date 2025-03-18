NASCAR legend sends incredible message to Josh Berry after Las Vegas win

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson has sent an incredible message to Josh Berry after the Wood Brothers Racing star earned his first-ever Cup Series win on Sunday.

The Pennzoil 400 saw the Cup Series stars do battle for 267 laps around Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Berry was the man to come out on top, causing a huge upset.

The 34-year-old had previously won races in the Xfinity Series, but his best finish in the Cup Series before Sunday night was a P4.

That has now all changed, with his victory proving a popular one amongst fans, media, and drivers.

From the short track to the big stage!@joshberry's first career win comes at @LVMotorSpeedway! pic.twitter.com/Vmxm54Zsy8 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 16, 2025

Jimmie Johnson sends message to Josh Berry

One driver who it proved popular with is seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who took to X, formerly known as Twitter after the race with a heartfelt message.

Johnson raised a metaphorical glass to the new Cup Series winner, also praising the story of his team, Wood Brothers, who were founded in 1950.

"What a memorable day for the sport of NASCAR and our fans," Johnson wrote.

"We witnessed a racer, live the dream and collect his first W in the big show. Well done Josh Berry!

"Couple that with the history of the Wood Brothers, while celebrating their 75th year in the sport. There's only one thing left to do.

"Let's raise a glass!"

