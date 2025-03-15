F1 Results Today: Red Bull suffer technical disaster as nightmare weekend continues with red flag
F1 Results Today: Red Bull suffer technical disaster as nightmare weekend continues with red flag
Red Bull's trying weekend continued in Melbourne on Saturday, with Liam Lawson spending almost the entire session in the pits with a power unit issue.
Max Verstappen did appear to have found some pace, but it was Oscar Piastri who set the fastest time of the early Saturday running, setting him up to go head to head with team-mate Lando Norris in qualifying.
F1 HEADLINES: McLaren release HUGE official driver statement as team confirm EXIT ahead of Australian Grand Prix
READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Today: Australian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Haas newbie Ollie Bearman's nightmare weekend continued after his big crash in FP1, spinning into the gravel on his first flying lap just minutes into the session, costing him most of his running for the hour.
Williams looked fast once again in Saturday's early session, with Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon firmly ensconced in the top 10 after their qualifying simulation runs.
READ MORE: Fans call for Sky Sports F1 presenter to lose TV job
F1 FP3 Results: Australian Grand Prix 2025
1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 1:15.921sec
2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.039sec
3. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.081sec
4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.267sec
5. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +0.285sec
6. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +0.331sec
7. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.337sec
8. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.457sec
9. Yuki Tsunoda [Racing Bulls] - +0.534sec
10. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.676sec
11. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +0.786sec
12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.798sec
13. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +0.811sec
14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.027sec
15. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1.072sec
16. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +1.225sec
17. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.349sec
18. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +1.452sec
19. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - No Time
20. Liam Lawson [Red Bull] - No Time
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
Yes, qualifying will take place today (Saturday, March 15) at 5:00am GMT.
F1 HEADLINES: McLaren release HUGE official driver statement as team confirm EXIT ahead of Australian Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Red Bull suffer technical disaster as nightmare weekend continues with red flag
- 1 uur geleden
F1 rookie causes SECOND red flag in Australian Grand Prix disaster
- 1 uur geleden
F1 Practice Today: Australian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR champ sends WARNING over breakout driver
- Today 01:00
Kyle Larson makes HUGE $18 million announcement as official statement released
- Today 00:00
NASCAR star reveals DAMNING reason behind shock retirement
- Yesterday 23:00