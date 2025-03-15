NASCAR Qualifying Today: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Las Vegas Motor Speedway today (Saturday, March 15) to set the starting lineup for Sunday's Pennzoil 400.

Heading into this weekend's race, all eyes are firmly fixed on Joe Gibbs Racing star Christopher Bell after he took his third victory in a row last time out at Phoenix. Only eight drivers have won four in a row previously, with the No. 20 driver able to etch his name into the history books, in that sense, on Sunday.

The Pennzoil 400 will be the first of two Cup Series races at Las Vegas this year, with a playoff round also taking place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Last year's spring race in Vegas was won by Kyle Larson, with the No. 5 driver beating the likes of Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney on that occasion. However, Joey Logano was the winner of the playoff race at Vegas last October.

Logano is certain to be a threat this weekend. Not only is he the reigning Cup Series champion, but he also has four previous wins at the track - the most of any full-time Cup Series driver.

Kyle Larson (3) and Brad Keselowski (3) are the other two full-time Cup Series stars with multiple wins at the circuit.

Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, William Byron and Denny Hamlin have also won at the track once each in the past.

With all that said, let's get into Sunday's timings and how you can watch all of the Cup Series action unfold live!

NASCAR Cup Series: Las Vegas qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying session from Las Vegas Motor Speedway kicks off today (Saturday, March 15, 2025) at 2:40 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone:

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 2:40 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 2:40 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 2:40 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 2:40 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 2:40 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 1:40 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 1:40 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 1:40 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 1:40 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 1:40 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 1:40 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 12:40 PM Denver, CO (MT) 12:40 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 12:40 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 12:40 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 12:40 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 11:40 AM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 11:40 AM Seattle, WA (PT) 11:40 AM Portland, OR (PT) 11:40 AM San Francisco, CA (PT) 11:40 AM Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 3:40 PM London, GB (GMT) 5:40 PM Madrid, ES (CET) 6:40 PM Sydney, AU (AEDT) 5:40 AM (Sunday) Perth, AU (AWST) 2:40 AM (Sunday) Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 5:10 AM (Sunday)

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.

Action from Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend will be broadcast across two of those, with Saturday's qualifying session set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video and Sunday's race live on FOX Sports 1. In car cameras are also set to be available on Max.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX (Race), Prime Video (Qualifying) United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

