close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR Qualifying Today: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Las Vegas Motor Speedway today (Saturday, March 15) to set the starting lineup for Sunday's Pennzoil 400.

Heading into this weekend's race, all eyes are firmly fixed on Joe Gibbs Racing star Christopher Bell after he took his third victory in a row last time out at Phoenix. Only eight drivers have won four in a row previously, with the No. 20 driver able to etch his name into the history books, in that sense, on Sunday.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Michael Jordan messages revealed as Cup Series star opens up on SHOCK retirement

READ MORE: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The Pennzoil 400 will be the first of two Cup Series races at Las Vegas this year, with a playoff round also taking place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Last year's spring race in Vegas was won by Kyle Larson, with the No. 5 driver beating the likes of Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney on that occasion. However, Joey Logano was the winner of the playoff race at Vegas last October.

Logano is certain to be a threat this weekend. Not only is he the reigning Cup Series champion, but he also has four previous wins at the track - the most of any full-time Cup Series driver.

Kyle Larson (3) and Brad Keselowski (3) are the other two full-time Cup Series stars with multiple wins at the circuit.

Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, William Byron and Denny Hamlin have also won at the track once each in the past.

With all that said, let's get into Sunday's timings and how you can watch all of the Cup Series action unfold live!

READ MORE: NASCAR chief announces Joey Logano penalty verdict ahead of Las Vegas race

NASCAR Cup Series: Las Vegas qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying session from Las Vegas Motor Speedway kicks off today (Saturday, March 15, 2025) at 2:40 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone:

City (Time Zone) Session start time
New York, NY (ET) 2:40 PM
Charlotte, NC (ET) 2:40 PM
Columbia, SC (ET) 2:40 PM
Charleston, WV (ET) 2:40 PM
Augusta, ME (ET) 2:40 PM
Chicago, IL (CT) 1:40 PM
Pierre, SD (CT) 1:40 PM
Nashville, TN (CT) 1:40 PM
Des Moines, IA (CT) 1:40 PM
Montgomery, AL (CT) 1:40 PM
Mexico City, MX (CT) 1:40 PM
Phoenix, AZ (MT) 12:40 PM
Denver, CO (MT) 12:40 PM
Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 12:40 PM
Albuquerque, NM (MT) 12:40 PM
El Paso, TX (MT) 12:40 PM
Los Angeles, CA (PT) 11:40 AM
Las Vegas, NV (PT) 11:40 AM
Seattle, WA (PT) 11:40 AM
Portland, OR (PT) 11:40 AM
San Francisco, CA (PT) 11:40 AM
Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 3:40 PM
London, GB (GMT) 5:40 PM
Madrid, ES (CET) 6:40 PM
Sydney, AU (AEDT) 5:40 AM (Sunday)
Perth, AU (AWST) 2:40 AM (Sunday)
Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 5:10 AM (Sunday)

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.

Action from Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend will be broadcast across two of those, with Saturday's qualifying session set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video and Sunday's race live on FOX Sports 1. In car cameras are also set to be available on Max.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States FOX (Race), Prime Video (Qualifying)
United Kingdom Viaplay Group
Australia Fox Sports Australia
Spain DAZN
France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium Ziggo Sport
Brazil Bandriantes
Canada TSN, RDS
MENA Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy Mola TV
Portugal Sport TV
Singapore Mola TV
Japan Gaora
China Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong PCCW
Hungary Network4
Turkey Saran Media International

READ MORE: NASCAR strike Joe Gibbs Racing with MULTIPLE penalties ahead of Las Vegas Race

Related

Joey Logano Joe Gibbs Racing Christopher Bell Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2025 NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan messages revealed, Cup Series star opens up on SHOCK retirement
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan messages revealed, Cup Series star opens up on SHOCK retirement

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live
NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live

  • 2 uur geleden

Latest News

Australian Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Australian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 5 minutes ago
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan messages revealed, Cup Series star opens up on SHOCK retirement

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 3 uur geleden
Australian Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Results: McLarens DESTROY Verstappen in Red Bull disaster session

  • Today 07:19
Australian Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Red Bull suffer technical disaster as nightmare weekend continues with red flag

  • Today 03:53
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x