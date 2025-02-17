Byron BEATEN to top spot despite Daytona 500 win as manufacturer DOMINATES

After a lengthy and dramatic Daytona 500, NASCAR Cup Series stars have put points on the board for the first time this season.

And, despite taking a stunning last-lap victory at Daytona International Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron is not the man on top.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Daytona 500 ends in HUGE wreck as driver DISQUALIFIED from race

READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Hamlin suffers Daytona 500 HEARTBREAK as star takes DRAMATIC last lap victory

That honor belongs to Ryan Blaney, who had been in contention for the win at Daytona until being caught up in a wreck with around 20 or so laps to go.

Blaney did get a stage win under his belt in stage two, however, and came home in fifth after the huge last-lap wreck, meaning he racked up a total of 51 points compared to Byron's 50.

Elsewhere, the top ten is currently dominated by Toyota, despite many predicting Ford to be the strongest manufacturer in Daytona.

Although the top three spots are occupied by other manufacturers, Toyota have five cars inside the top 10 of the Cup Series standings coming out of the first race.

Ryan Blaney tops the Cup Series standings after the Daytona 500

READ MORE: NASCAR announce health update on Ross Chastain and Helio Castroneves after multi-car wreck

NASCAR Cup Series standings after Daytona 500

Here is how the 2025 Cup Series standings look after the conclusion of the Daytona 500:

Position Driver Car No. Team & Manufacturer Points (Stage) Wins Stage Wins Top 5s Top 10s 1 Ryan Blaney #12 Team Penske Ford 51 (18) 0 1 0 1 2 William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 50 (1) 1 0 1 1 3 Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford 48 (9) 0 0 0 1 4 Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing Toyota 44 (3) 0 0 0 1 5 Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 42 (11) 0 0 0 1 6 Chris Buescher #17 RFK Racing Ford 40 (5) 0 0 0 1 7 Erik Jones #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 40 (6) 0 0 0 1 8 Jimmie Johnson #84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 34 (0) 0 0 0 1 9 John H. Nemechek #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 34 (0) 0 0 0 1 10 Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 33 (0) 0 0 0 1 11 Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 33 (8) 0 0 0 1 12 Ty Dillon #10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 31 (0) 0 0 0 1 13 Daniel Suárez #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 29 (5) 0 0 0 1 14 Michael McDowell #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 27 (0) 0 0 0 1 15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr #47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 26 (7) 0 0 0 1 16 Ty Gibbs #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 (0) 0 0 0 1 17 Joey Logano #22 Team Penske Ford 21 (13) 0 1 0 1 18 Riley Herbst #35 23XI Racing Toyota 20 (0) 0 0 0 1 19 Corey LaJoie #01 Rick Ware Racing Ford 20 (0) 0 0 0 1 20 Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 (0) 0 0 0 1 21 Brad Keselowski #6 RFK Racing Ford 20 (9) 0 0 0 1 22 Todd Gilliland #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 20 (6) 0 0 0 1 23 Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing Toyota 20 (2) 0 1 0 1 24 Justin Haley #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 18 (0) 0 0 0 1 25 Austin Dillon #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 18 (0) 0 0 0 1 26 Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 17 (0) 0 0 0 1 27 Cole Custer #41 Haas Factory Team Ford 16 (0) 0 0 0 1 28 Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 13 (6) 0 0 0 1 29 Noah Gragson #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 9 (0) 0 0 0 1 30 Ross Chastain #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 8 (0) 0 0 0 1 31 Carson Hocevar #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 7 (0) 0 0 0 1 32 AJ Allmendinger #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 6 (0) 0 0 0 1 33 Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing Ford 5 (0) 0 0 0 1 34 Kyle Busch #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 5 (1) 0 0 0 1 35 Shane Van Gisbergen #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 4 (0) 0 0 0 1 36 Cody Ware #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 2 (0) 0 0 0 1 37 Zane Smith #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 1 (0) 0 0 0 1 38 Josh Berry #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 1 (0) 0 0 0 1 39 Martin Truex Jr #56 Tricon Garage Toyota 1 (0) 0 0 0 1

READ MORE: NASCAR stars in BIZARRE linkup as TikTok sensation makes shock Daytona 500 appearance

Related