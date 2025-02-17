Byron BEATEN to top spot despite Daytona 500 win as manufacturer DOMINATES
After a lengthy and dramatic Daytona 500, NASCAR Cup Series stars have put points on the board for the first time this season.
And, despite taking a stunning last-lap victory at Daytona International Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron is not the man on top.
That honor belongs to Ryan Blaney, who had been in contention for the win at Daytona until being caught up in a wreck with around 20 or so laps to go.
Blaney did get a stage win under his belt in stage two, however, and came home in fifth after the huge last-lap wreck, meaning he racked up a total of 51 points compared to Byron's 50.
Elsewhere, the top ten is currently dominated by Toyota, despite many predicting Ford to be the strongest manufacturer in Daytona.
Although the top three spots are occupied by other manufacturers, Toyota have five cars inside the top 10 of the Cup Series standings coming out of the first race.
NASCAR Cup Series standings after Daytona 500
Here is how the 2025 Cup Series standings look after the conclusion of the Daytona 500:
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team & Manufacturer
|Points (Stage)
|Wins
|Stage Wins
|Top 5s
|Top 10s
|1
|Ryan Blaney
|#12
|Team Penske Ford
|51 (18)
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|William Byron
|#24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|50 (1)
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Austin Cindric
|#2
|Team Penske Ford
|48 (9)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Tyler Reddick
|#45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|44 (3)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Alex Bowman
|#48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|42 (11)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Chris Buescher
|#17
|RFK Racing Ford
|40 (5)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Erik Jones
|#43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|40 (6)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Jimmie Johnson
|#84
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|34 (0)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|John H. Nemechek
|#42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|34 (0)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Chase Briscoe
|#19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|33 (0)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Chase Elliott
|#9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|33 (8)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Ty Dillon
|#10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|31 (0)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|Daniel Suárez
|#99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|29 (5)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Michael McDowell
|#71
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|27 (0)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|#47
|Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
|26 (7)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|Ty Gibbs
|#54
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|21 (0)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|Joey Logano
|#22
|Team Penske Ford
|21 (13)
|0
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Riley Herbst
|#35
|23XI Racing Toyota
|20 (0)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|Corey LaJoie
|#01
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|20 (0)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Denny Hamlin
|#11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|20 (0)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Brad Keselowski
|#6
|RFK Racing Ford
|20 (9)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|Todd Gilliland
|#34
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|20 (6)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|#23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|20 (2)
|0
|1
|0
|1
|24
|Justin Haley
|#7
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|18 (0)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|Austin Dillon
|#3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|18 (0)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Kyle Larson
|#5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|17 (0)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|Cole Custer
|#41
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|16 (0)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|Christopher Bell
|#20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|13 (6)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|Noah Gragson
|#4
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|9 (0)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Ross Chastain
|#1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|8 (0)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|Carson Hocevar
|#77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|7 (0)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|32
|AJ Allmendinger
|#16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|6 (0)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|33
|Ryan Preece
|#60
|RFK Racing Ford
|5 (0)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|34
|Kyle Busch
|#8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|5 (1)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|35
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|#88
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|4 (0)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|36
|Cody Ware
|#51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|2 (0)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|37
|Zane Smith
|#38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|1 (0)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|38
|Josh Berry
|#21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|1 (0)
|0
|0
|0
|1
|39
|Martin Truex Jr
|#56
|Tricon Garage Toyota
|1 (0)
|0
|0
|0
|1
