Daytona 500: Stunning NASCAR prediction made as former driver reveals winning pick

Just hours ahead of the 67th running of the Daytona 500, former F1, IndyCar and NASCAR driver Juan Pablo Montoya has issued his prediction for the race.

Montoya raced in 256 Cup Series races over 10 plus years in the sport, winning twice and finishing inside the top ten on 59 occasions.

READ MORE: NASCAR Race Today: Daytona 500 start times, schedule and how to watch live

OFFICIAL: NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 starting lineup with penalties applied

Montoya's last race came last season at Watkins Glen, although he stopped racing full-time in the series back in 2013.

During his NASCAR career, Montoya made seven Daytona 500 starts, although was never able to take the victory.

READ MORE: NASCAR driver DISQUALIFIED from race ahead of Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 takes place on Sunday February 16

Daytona 500 race prediction

Having experienced NASCAR and the Daytona 500, Montoya is in a good position to take a guess at who will be victorious this weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

The Colombian believes it will be a Ford car, namely one from Team Penske, believing that they are the manufacturer that have the best package to get the job done.

Speaking to OnlineCassino.com.br ahead of Daytona 500, former NASCAR racer Juan Pablo Montoya said: "My money would probably be on a Ford,"

Former F1, IndyCar and NASCAR driver Juan Pablo Montoya

"I think Ford probably has one of the best restrictor plate packages. Penske is probably the winner."

Let's see if Montoya's prediction proves correct! Team Penske Ford driver Austin Cindric is perhaps best placed given that he starts on the front row alongside pole winner Chase Briscoe.

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo all set for STUNNING Daytona 500 drive after huge NASCAR rule change

F1 NASCAR IndyCar Daytona 500 Team Penske Juan Pablo Montoya
