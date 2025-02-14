close global

IndyCar make GAME-CHANGING announcement as huge deal confirmed

IndyCar have confirmed a huge deal in a game-changing announcement for fans of the series.

The 2025 IndyCar season will get underway on March 2 for the Firestone Grand Prix, where the field will fight for the first win of the year around the streets of St. Petersburg.

Ahead of the 2025 season, IndyCar have announced an exciting new partnership for fans to enjoy as the series launches a brand new Fantasy sports experience.

IndyCar will partner with GridRival, a fantasy sports platform which will help introduce the all-new IndyCar Fantasy Challenge for the season, which begins with the race in St. Petersburg.

Who will claim the 2025 IndyCar title?
The 2025 season begins in St Petersburg

IndyCar announce 2025 Fantasy game

The new game promises a mobile-first fantasy racing experience, which will be tailored specifically to IndyCar and available for free on the GridRival App.

GridRival is the only motorsports fantasy platform which offers fans both Season-Long Fantasy Leagues and Daily Fantasy Contests, allowing players to win real money, with the combination set to serve both enthusiasts and casual fans.

“With IndyCar experiencing exciting growth and expanded visibility with FOX Sports starting this year, we knew we needed a fantasy sports partner that could match the enthusiasm and passion of our fans,” said Mackenzie Williams, IndyCar’s senior director of marketing.

“With GridRival’s expertise in motorsports gaming and their ability to create deeply engaging fantasy experiences, the decision to collaborate was easy. Their platform offers an unmatched combination of social functionality, game mechanics and excitement, making it the perfect fit for our fans.”

