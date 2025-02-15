Hamilton WARNED about Ricciardo problem at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has been warned that his Formula 1 career could follow a similar trajectory to that of axed star Daniel Ricciardo.

Despite earning eight grand prix victories over the course of his career, Ricciardo was sacked from Racing Bulls last year following a disappointing return to the sport.

Ricciardo was replaced by Liam Lawson, who will now step up to Red Bull in 2025 after a series of switches up and down the grid.

Amongst these, Hamilton has completed his move to Ferrari as he looks for an eighth world title with the iconic F1 team.

Daniel Ricciardo was axed last season

Lewis Hamilton will drive for Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton must adapt quickly to new Ferrari controls

However, the English icon will have to avoid falling foul of the same affliction that plagued Ricciardo’s debut season at McLaren in 2021, according to Sky Sports F1 expert Anthony Davidson.

Davidson, who competed in F1 between 2002 and 2008, highlighted Ricciardo’s struggles with McLaren following his move from Renault.

"The controls like the pedals, the steering wheel of the car [are things he will have to adapt to], Davidson told RacingNews365.

"We've heard lots of different drivers in the past, like Kimi when he went to Ferrari complaining about the steering compared to his McLaren days.

Anthony Davidson has rung the alarm bells for Lewis Hamilton

"Daniel Ricciardo, when he moved to McLaren and struggled with the brakes, he never got to grips with it.

"Sometimes, it will never feel like the car you want it to in terms of controls, no matter how much you work with the engineers to try and rectify it.”

