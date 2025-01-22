Hamilton WOWS as first official picture in Ferrari red revealed
Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has dropped his first official image in a Ferrari race suit and he looks incredible!
After joining the team ahead of the 2025 season, Hamilton's first duties at the team's base in Maranello are being carried out this week.
Hamilton has undergone a test in an old Ferrari at their private circuit in Fiorano, where the champion driver got behind the wheel for the first time since the season finale in Abu Dhabi.
Hamilton stuns in Ferrari red
Now, the seven-time world champion has made his debut in Ferrari overalls, in a social media post following his Maranello arrival.
"First time in red," the post was simply captioned as Hamilton posed in Maranello.
Hamilton spent most of the day meeting Ferrari team members as he received a tour around the factory, as he prepares to launch a bid for an eighth world title in 2025.
The first image of Hamilton in Ferrari red has been highly anticipated since his move was revealed, with F1 fans finally able to witness the legend in full Ferrari regalia in 2025.
