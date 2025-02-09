NASCAR star set for Super Bowl appearance

A NASCAR star is set for a Super Bowl appearance during the commercial break of Sunday’s NFL game.

The 2025 Super Bowl will kick off at 5:30pm (CT), as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles for a historic third consecutive win.

However, the NFL are not the only sport that will be represented during the broadcast, with IndyCar in an ad during the break, where Pato O’Ward’s FOX commercial will make its television debut.

Alongside IndyCar, it has been confirmed that NASCAR star Ross Chastain’s Busch Light advert will also be shown during one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night

Chastain’s TV ad, ‘Circles’, will fill a 15-second spot and be joined by a second Busch Light commercial, with the NASCAR star revealing how excited he was to feature in the campaign, not only during the Super Bowl, but also across the whole season.

“I used to daydream about seeing my race schedule hung up at my local bar in Busch Light’s famous blues and whites,” Chastain said.

“Now I’m not only on those walls, but in a commercial that will air in my hometown during the big game and across the nation this NASCAR season, starting with the Daytona 500!”

“I’ve manifested this moment my entire life, and I can’t thank Busch Light enough for supporting my racing career through their massive platform. It’s a dream come true — and so was cracking open a cold Busch Light with the iconic Busch Guy after a long, fun day filming in the woods.”

