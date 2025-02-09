NASCAR star Elliott reveals Super Bowl LIX pick

NASCAR star Chase Elliott has revealed his pick for the winner of the Super Bowl LIX.

The 2025 NFL game will kick off Sunday, February 8 at 5:30pm (CST) at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series team issue official statement as star told he MUST lose weight

READ MORE: NASCAR legend issues official statement as NEW role revealed

The Chiefs became the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions last year after winning both the 2023 and 2024 events, and could achieve an unprecedented ‘three-peat’ in 2025.

Furthermore, if the Chiefs win against the Eagles on Sunday it will mark their fourth win in six years, with the team heading into the game as the favourites.

Can the Chiefs win again in 2025?

Chase Elliott won this year's Clash

Elliott picks Super Bowl champion

However, NASCAR star, Chase Elliott, has thrown his support behind their rival team, and named the Eagles as his 2025 pick.

Elliott opened his 2025 NASCAR campaign with a victory at the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium last weekend, after holding off a charge from Ryan Blaney to secure the win.

The 29-year-old was questioned about the upcoming Super Bowl during a press conference after the race, where he expressed his support for the Eagles.

“That’s a good question. Man, I’ll be honest. I was really pulling for the Bills. I was pulling for Josh Allen. I’ve become a big fan of his,” Elliott said.

“With that being said, the Chiefs are always tough, but I’m pulling for the Eagles. I’d like to see them win. I’m getting some head nods in the back. I love it.

“I’d like to see the Eagles win. Jalen seems like a stand-up leader and individual, somebody that I think everybody can admire. I wouldn’t mind seeing him get a win.

“He came close the last time they met.”

READ MORE: NASCAR TV Schedule: How to watch EVERY Cup Series race in 2025 including for FREE

Related