Verstappen caught MOCKING Super Bowl in social media clip
F1 champion Max Verstappen was caught mocking the Super Bowl in a clip that has surfaced on social media.
The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 9, with kick off at 5:30pm (CT) in one of sport's most anticipated events.
Kendrick Lamar will perform at this year’s half-time show, after winning five Grammy awards last weekend for his Drake diss track ‘Not Like Us’ which, according to TMZ, will be included in show’s performance.
SZA is the only artist thus far confirmed to accompany Lamar, but other celebrities in attendance include Taylor Swift, who is set to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce who plays for the Chiefs.
Verstappen makes cheeky Super Bowl quip
F1 stars are no strangers to the NFL, with Lewis Hamilton an owner of the Denver Broncos whom he frequently supports on social media.
Axed driver, Daniel Ricciardo, is also good friends with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and has spent some of his F1 retirement attending their games.
However, one F1 star was less enamoured by the spectacle, with four-time world champion Max Verstappen making a joke at the expense of tonight's event.
Taking part in a virtual racing stream, Verstappen was asked what the Super Bowl was to which he replied with a cheeky quip.
“That’s what you eat out of,” he said after promptly breaking into a fit of giggles at his own joke.
