Netflix set for STUNNING F1 bid as US TV war begins

Streaming giant Netflix is considering a stunning bid to land the Formula 1 broadcast rights in the United States, according to reports.

ESPN is the current rights holder in the States having secured a three-year deal to do so at the end of 2022, paying just $90 million for the privilege.

However, ESPN's current deal is due to expire at the end of 2025, with the cost of a renewal set to be substantially higher due to the increase in popularity that the sport has seen stateside in recent seasons.

A huge factor in that surge of popularity has undoubtedly been the Netflix series Drive To Survive.

First broadcast in 2019, the series' seventh season is set to air ahead of the new season, with millions of fans across the world tuning in each year as they get a sneak peek behind the curtain of what really goes on in the F1 paddock.

Daniel Ricciardo has been one of the big stars of Drive To Survive

The US GP is one of three F1 races held in the United States

Netflix considering F1 bid

Looking to capitalize on that interest further, Netflix is now reportedly lining themselves up to show F1 races in the United States in the future, according to The Times.

Their report claims that industry insiders believe Netflix is expected to bid for the rights to the sport from the 2026 season onwards.

Furthermore, it is claimed that Netflix has hired ESPN's former vice president of production, Kate Jackson, who oversaw the network's coverage of Formula 1 to 'manage the live sports projects that Netflix has in the works'.

Netflix is new to the sports broadcast game and has so far restricted itself to big, one-off events, such as the Mike Tyson v Jake Paul fight, or Christmas NFL games, to name a few.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix was the third US race of 2024

They have also secured the US rights to the 2027 and 2031 FIFA Women's World Cups, and F1 could be their next foray.

Netflix may have a fight on their hands if they do want to secure the rights, however, given that they are not the only interested party.

Apple is also said to be keen on adding F1 to their growing sports collection, whilst a renewal with ESPN has not been ruled out, despite the fact that they failed to do so during their exclusivity period.

With several contenders, it seems likely that the $90 million that ESPN paid in 2022 will be dwarfed ahead of the 2026 campaign, with a TV war between broadcasters on the horizon.

GPFans has contacted Netflix for comment on the matter.

