Ambitious F1 team sign HUGE American deal
Aston Martin have secured a huge new American deal ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season.
The team heads into the new campaign looking to improve their fortunes and move up the grid after a disappointing 2024 season.
Struggling to keep up with the leading pack, the team finished fifth in the constructors' standings, with both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll struggling to impress.
Having signed technical guru Adrian Newey from Red Bull, the future for the team looks bright, and deals, such as the one they have secured this week, will be crucial moving forward.
Aston Martin sign new deal
In an official statement, Aston Martin have confirmed that the team has signed a multi-year partnership with Atlas Air, a company headquartered in New York and one of the leading global providers of outsourced aviation logistics.
The partnership will see both parties collaborate to share expertise and ideas as they both work towards making technological advances in their respective fields while striving to promote sustainable practices.
As reported on the team's website, Atlas branding will feature on the AMR25, as well as the race suits of both drivers and the mechanics.
Ben Fitzgerald, chief operating officer of Aston Martin, said: "We are delighted to welcome Atlas Air Worldwide as our Official Logistics Partner ahead of the 2025 season.
"Logistics is the lifeblood of a Formula One team, and the ability to transport freight seamlessly as we race across the globe is critical to our success.
"Atlas's leadership in aviation logistics and forward-thinking approach align perfectly with our core values of innovation and excellence."
