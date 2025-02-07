Hamilton slammed as F1 rival labels him 'WORST DRESSED' driver

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has been labeled the worst dressed driver in the paddock by a rival from Red Bull Racing.

Hamilton has recently made the move to Italy to join Ferrari, with several expecting him to challenge for more wins and titles in the not-too-distant future.

Alongside his record-breaking 105 wins and seven world titles, Hamilton has also managed to make a cultural impact outside of F1.

Fashion in particular is an area Hamilton has increasingly renowned in, first collaborating with Tommy Hilfiger in 2018 and has since gone on to design his first collection with Dior.

Hamilton was also named as co-chair for the 2025 Met Gala, alongside A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams, with this year’s theme titled 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'.

Hamilton named worst dressed by Red Bull star

Hamilton does not restrict his fashionable exploits to the world outside F1 and consistently carries his style and individual flair into the paddock on grand prix weekends.

However, after trialing a variety of different looks over the years, Hamilton has been declared both the best-dressed and worst-dressed star in the paddock by Red Bull driver Liam Lawson.

The 22-year-old will step up to the team this season after he replaced Sergio Perez and was asked a series of quick-fire questions in a recent interview with ESPN.

In the interview, he offered his verdict on the best and worst driver on the grid, with Hamilton named as both in a shocking verdict.

Among other things, the Kiwi was also asked who had the best aura on the grid, where he answered his team-mate Verstappen, a claim that many Hamilton fans would dispute after his debut at Maranello, and in red, with Ferrari.

