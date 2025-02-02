F1 star 'leaks' ENGAGEMENT as Red Bull rumours swirl

A Formula 1 star has seemingly leaked the news that a sporting and broadcasting ally of his has recently gotten engaged.

Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan shared his congratulations to pundit and ex-F1 driver David Coulthard, letting slip personal details of his rumoured proposal in the process.

Coulthard raced for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull during his F1 career and still regularly gets behind the wheel for Christian Horner's outfit as part of the team's show runs all around the world, recently taking to the streets of Houston.

The 53-year-old may have retired from F1, but remains part of the Red Bull team and juggles his role as an ambassador with punditry duties, often interviewing stars of the current grid at race weekends.

Coulthard is also known for joining his friend Jordan on their podcast Formula for Success, where the pair debate old and new controversies in the world of F1.

David Coulthard (right) has remained in the world of F1 as a pundit

F1 pundit 'engaged' to stunning model girlfriend

According to Jordan, Coulthard and his partner Sigrid Silversand, a 29-year-old model who hails from Sweden, got engaged in Mauritius after making their relationship public in 2023.

"I've got to send a very special congratulations to my old mate David Coulthard, who's just run off to Mauritius and got engaged to a Swedish model 23 years his junior!” Jordan wrote in Boat International.

"She’s taller than him, which I like to remind him about as often as I can."

Silversand has reportedly confirmed the engagement, revealing more behind-the-scenes details to the Daily Mail.

"It was a surprise as David is really good at hiding” she said.

"He kept it a secret and asked my parents for permission to marry me.

"He's a proper gentleman and there are only a few of them left."

