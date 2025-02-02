NASCAR Cup Series: The Clash starting lineup with penalties applied
The starting lineup for The Clash has been set, with the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season opener now just hours away.
Qualifying at Bowman Gray Stadium took place on Saturday night, with four 25-lap heat races determining which 20 drivers made it through to the main event on Sunday.
The top five drivers from each heat qualified for the race, leaving just three spots up for grabs when Cook Out Clash last chance qualifying takes place later this evening.
Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Noah Gragson, Kyle Busch, and Ross Chastain were the names to qualify from the first heat, whilst Chris Buescher was followed home in heat two by Chase Briscoe, Shane van Gisbergen, Bubba Wallace, and Daniel Suarez.
Joe Gibbs Racing star and 23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin was the man to win heat three, leading home Joey Logano, William Byron, Carson Hocevar, and Alex Bowman.
Heat four was Tyler Reddick's, meanwhile, with the 23XI star leading home Christopher Bell, Ryan Preece, Austin Cindric, and Todd Gilliland in terms of qualifiers.
With that said, here is the starting lineup for what should be a thrilling 200 laps around the 0.25-mile track, with any NASCAR penalties that may or may not have been imposed, applied.
NASCAR The Clash official starting lineup
After the qualifying heats on Saturday night, the starting lineup for Sunday's The Clash looks as follows:
|Position
|Driver
|Car
|Team
|Engine
|1
|Chase Elliott
|#9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Chris Buescher
|#17
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|#11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|4
|Tyler Reddick
|#45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|5
|Brad Keselowski
|#6
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|6
|Chase Briscoe
|#19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|7
|Joey Logano
|#22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|8
|Christopher Bell
|#20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|9
|Noah Gragson
|#4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|10
|Shane van Gisbergen
|#88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|William Byron
|#24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|12
|Ryan Preece
|#60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|13
|Kyle Busch
|#8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|Bubba Wallace
|#23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|15
|Carson Hocevar
|#77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|16
|Austin Cindric
|#2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|17
|Ross Chastain
|#1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|Daniel Suarez
|#99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|Alex Bowman
|#48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|20
|Todd Gilliland
|#34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|21
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|22
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|23
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
The final three drivers for The Clash are set to be determined on Sunday, with last chance qualifying taking place ahead of the 200-lap main event.
