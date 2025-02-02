NASCAR Cup Series: The Clash starting lineup with penalties applied

The starting lineup for The Clash has been set, with the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season opener now just hours away.

Qualifying at Bowman Gray Stadium took place on Saturday night, with four 25-lap heat races determining which 20 drivers made it through to the main event on Sunday.

The top five drivers from each heat qualified for the race, leaving just three spots up for grabs when Cook Out Clash last chance qualifying takes place later this evening.

Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Noah Gragson, Kyle Busch, and Ross Chastain were the names to qualify from the first heat, whilst Chris Buescher was followed home in heat two by Chase Briscoe, Shane van Gisbergen, Bubba Wallace, and Daniel Suarez.

Joe Gibbs Racing star and 23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin was the man to win heat three, leading home Joey Logano, William Byron, Carson Hocevar, and Alex Bowman.

Heat four was Tyler Reddick's, meanwhile, with the 23XI star leading home Christopher Bell, Ryan Preece, Austin Cindric, and Todd Gilliland in terms of qualifiers.

With that said, here is the starting lineup for what should be a thrilling 200 laps around the 0.25-mile track, with any NASCAR penalties that may or may not have been imposed, applied.

The Clash is being held at Bowman Gray Stadium in 2025

NASCAR The Clash official starting lineup

After the qualifying heats on Saturday night, the starting lineup for Sunday's The Clash looks as follows:

Position Driver Car Team Engine 1 Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Chris Buescher #17 RFK Racing Ford 3 Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing Toyota 5 Brad Keselowski #6 RFK Racing Ford 6 Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 Joey Logano #22 Team Penske Ford 8 Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 9 Noah Gragson #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 10 Shane van Gisbergen #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 11 William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing Ford 13 Kyle Busch #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 14 Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing Toyota 15 Carson Hocevar #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford 17 Ross Chastain #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 18 Daniel Suarez #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 19 Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Todd Gilliland #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 21 TBC TBC TBC TBC 22 TBC TBC TBC TBC 23 TBC TBC TBC TBC

The final three drivers for The Clash are set to be determined on Sunday, with last chance qualifying taking place ahead of the 200-lap main event.

