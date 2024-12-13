F1 legend opens up on cancer diagnosis in health update

Formula 1 legend and former team owner Eddie Jordan has talked openly for the first time about being diagnosed with cancer this year.

The Jordan Grand Prix team founder admitted that he had some 'very dark days' after being diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer.

READ MORE: F1 star breaks silence with official statement after SHOCK team exit

The heartbreaking news was announced days after the 2024 F1 season arrived at its conclusion in Abu Dhabi last weekend.

Eddie Jordan was diagnosed with prostate and bladder cancer earlier this year

David Coulthard praised Jordan for using his platform to raise awareness

In a poignant conversation with close friend and former McLaren star David Coulthard, 76-year-old Jordan delivered a powerful message to anyone holding any concerns over their health.

Jordan issues important message

Speaking on the Formula for Success Podcast, Jordan said: “We’ve kind of alluded to it David over the shows, all the way back in March and April, I was diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer.

"And then it spread into the spine and the pelvis so it was quite aggressive.

“And we’ve all heard about our wonderful friend Sir Chris Hoy who’s an absolute megastar and he coming out and talking about illnesses such like what I’ve got, but he’s a far younger man.

“But this is a little message for all the anchors and everybody listening to this.

"Don’t waste or put it off, go and get tested because in life you get chances, and there is so much medical advice out there and so many things you can do to extend your lifetime.

Jordan Grand Prix raced in F1 from 1991-2005

READ MORE: Schumacher RETURN announced after major F1 news emerges

"Go and do it, don’t be stupid, don’t be shy, it’s not a shy thing, look after your body guys.

"We move on but yes, some very dark days in there, but we pulled out of it thankfully."

Coulthard was quick to praise his co-host for using his platform to raise awareness while spreading a message of hope.

“EJ, wise words," he said. "You’ve had this personal experience, it’s good to see you looking sharp actually considering the chemotherapy.

“I’m sure that is not a pleasant experience, but great that you are sharing your experience with all of our listeners."

READ MORE: New FIA F1 chief sends new rule warning to drivers and teams

Related