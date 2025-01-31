F1 confirm deal with MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR 'global icon'

Formula 1 has announced a new deal with luxury brand Louis Vuitton as part of a major agreement with LVMH.

LVMH and F1 announced their 10-year partnership back in 2024, with the deal incorporating many of their luxury brands into the sport.

READ MORE: Tough Ricciardo admission emerges after F1 FAILURE

Brands under the LVMH umbrella include Tag Heuer, Moet Hennessy, and several high fashion brands such as Givenchy, Dior, and of course, Louis Vuitton.

F1 has already confirmed that Rolex has been replaced by Tag Heuer as the official timekeeper ahead of the 2025 season, and now, another LMVH deal has been confirmed.

The 2025 F1 season gets underway in Australia

READ MORE: F1 champion Max Verstappen makes heartwarming family announcement

F1 have announced a new partner for the 2025 Australian GP

Louis Vuitton to partner F1’s Australian Grand Prix

F1 has now announced that Louis Vuitton will be the title partner of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, where the LV name will feature on trackside signage and their Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunks will be presented to celebrate the top three drivers on the podium.

Louis Vuitton’s presence at the Australian GP will be a first for the brand at any sporting event as F1 prepares to move into a new era with LVMH.

In 2023, research found that Louis Vuitton was the world's most valuable global luxury brand, estimated to be valued at a staggering $124.8 billion.

Speaking as part of the deal's announcement, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali hailed Louis Vuitton as a global icon: “We are thrilled to welcome Louis Vuitton as title partner for our first 2025 race,”

“This is a partnership between two global icons linked first and foremost by their great passion for innovation, excellence, and creativity, which makes them two exceptional timeless stories.

“The entry of Louis Vuitton not only enhances the experience of our sport, but celebrates the union of luxury, craftsmanship, and the highest expression of automotive competition.

"2025 will be an epic year for Formula 1 and I am proud to start it with our passionate partners at Louis Vuitton.”

READ MORE: Patrick achieves PERFECTION in stunning new venture

Related