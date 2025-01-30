Official statement confirms OutKast rapper set to drive at 2025 NASCAR race

Diamond-selling rapper Big Boi is set to feature at the Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta next month, it has been announced.

Big Boi — who is also a producer, actor, and philanthropist — is perhaps best known for being one half of popular duo OutKast, with it now confirmed he will be the honorary pace car official for the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 23rd.

As the pace car official for the Ambetter Health 400, Big Boi will guide the NASCAR Cup Series drivers through the opening pace laps next month, as well as setting them loose for 400 miles of exciting racing action.

It is set to be a jam-packed racing weekend in ATL, with both the Xfinity Series and Truck Series also set to feature.

When does the NASCAR Cup Series start?

The above information has dropped just days ahead of the opening race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Although the Daytona 500 in mid-February is the first points-scoring race of the campaign, The Clash exhibition is set to kick off 2025 this coming weekend (Sunday, February 2nd).

The Clash is set to be held at Bowman Gray Stadium this time around, marking the Cup Series' first return to the historic track since the 1970s.

The 2024 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Following The Clash, drivers and teams will have a fortnight to wait until the Daytona 500.

Following the iconic race, NASCAR will then head to Atlanta, where Big Boi will be featuring.

Other famous honorary pace car officials have included Olympian Michael Phelps, comedian Jay Leno, and music star Luke Combs.

