McLaren announce NEW American signing ahead of 2025 season

McLaren have announced a new partnership with an American firm ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

On Wednesday, the constructors' champions revealed that they had signed a multi-year deal with Okta.

Founded in 2009, Okta is an identity and access management company that is headquartered in San Francisco.

Okta claims to be the 'leading partner for identity management' and their vision is to 'free everyone to safely use any technology'.

As part of the agreement, Okta branding will feature on the cars of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri this year and their driver overalls.

McLaren secured the constructors' championship in 2024

Can Lando Norris win the drivers' title in 2025?

McLaren sign with Okta

McLaren state that their new partnership aims to streamline the team's digital infrastructure, whilst at the same time, increasing the efficiency across their F1 operation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Okta as an Official Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team,” Zak Brown, McLaren’s CEO, said.

“This strategic partnership will enhance our team's performance, efficiency, and security off the track, enabling us to stay focused on building upon last season's on-track successes."

McLaren welcome a new sponsor in 2025

Elsewhere, Todd McKinnon, Okta CEO and co-founder added: “Okta is proud to partner with McLaren and we look forward to identifying how we can help protect the identities of their millions of fans, partners, and employees across the globe,”

“By coupling speed with security, together we’ll be able to strengthen the team’s confidence that their identities are secure so they can focus on their performance on track.”

