F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results Today: Hamilton ends Mercedes life in STYLE as constructors' champs crowned
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results Today: Hamilton ends Mercedes life in STYLE as constructors' champs crowned
McLaren sealed the Formula 1 constructors' championship on Sunday at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, thanks to a brilliant win from Lando Norris.
Ferrari stars Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc took second and third respectively to push the Brit all the way, but his 25 points for the win was enough to guarantee the title no matter what happened elsewhere.
READ MORE: Red Bull star retires from Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after DOUBLE crash
A chaotic race kicked off from the very start, with Max Verstappen punting Oscar Piastri into a spin in the very first corner, sending the Australian down to the back of the pack and earning the Dutchman a 10-second penalty.
Sergio Perez was also spun later in the lap by Valtteri Bottas, the first of two incidents the Finn was involved in, which forced the Red Bull man into an early retirement.
Lewis Hamilton ended his 12-year tenure at Mercedes with a sparkling comeback, coming through from 16th on the grid to finish fourth after spending the last dozen laps slashing a 14-second deficit to his team-mate George Russell, making the overtake for fourth place on the very final lap of the race.
The race was a poor one for drivers likely to be without a seat for the 2025 season, with Bottas retiring after hitting Kevin Magnussen (also leaving the sport this weekend), and Franco Colapinto forced into retirement with a technical issue in his final race for Williams.
READ MORE: Verstappen handed MASSIVE penalty for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix collision
2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Final classification
1. Lando Norris [McLaren]
2. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +5.832s
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +31.928s
4. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +36.483s
5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +37.538s
6. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +49.847s
7. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1:12.560s
8. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1:15.554s
9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1:22.373s
10. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1:23.821s
11. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1 lap
12. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1 lap
13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1 lap
14. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1 lap
15. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1 lap
16. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1 lap
17. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +1 lap
18. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - DNF
19. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - DNF
20. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - DNF
Fastest Lap: Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
READ MORE: F1 star breaks silence with official statement after SHOCK team exit
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results Today: Hamilton ends Mercedes life in STYLE as constructors' champs crowned
- Today 15:44
FIA reveal driver DISQUALIFICATION at 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- 1 uur geleden
Verstappen handed MASSIVE penalty for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix collision
- Today 14:27
Verstappen CRASHES INTO McLaren star in massive title blow
- Today 14:20
Red Bull star retires from Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after DOUBLE crash
- Today 14:15
'Max Verstappen is still the protagonist of F1' - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Hot Takes
- 2 uur geleden
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
-
GP ABU DHABI
6 - 8 Dec
Lando Norris