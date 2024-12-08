F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results Today: Hamilton ends Mercedes life in STYLE as constructors' champs crowned

McLaren sealed the Formula 1 constructors' championship on Sunday at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, thanks to a brilliant win from Lando Norris.

Ferrari stars Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc took second and third respectively to push the Brit all the way, but his 25 points for the win was enough to guarantee the title no matter what happened elsewhere.

A chaotic race kicked off from the very start, with Max Verstappen punting Oscar Piastri into a spin in the very first corner, sending the Australian down to the back of the pack and earning the Dutchman a 10-second penalty.

Sergio Perez was also spun later in the lap by Valtteri Bottas, the first of two incidents the Finn was involved in, which forced the Red Bull man into an early retirement.

Lewis Hamilton ended his 12-year tenure at Mercedes with a sparkling comeback, coming through from 16th on the grid to finish fourth after spending the last dozen laps slashing a 14-second deficit to his team-mate George Russell, making the overtake for fourth place on the very final lap of the race.

The race was a poor one for drivers likely to be without a seat for the 2025 season, with Bottas retiring after hitting Kevin Magnussen (also leaving the sport this weekend), and Franco Colapinto forced into retirement with a technical issue in his final race for Williams.

2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Lando Norris [McLaren]

2. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +5.832s

3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +31.928s

4. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +36.483s

5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +37.538s

6. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +49.847s

7. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1:12.560s

8. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1:15.554s

9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1:22.373s

10. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1:23.821s

11. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1 lap

12. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1 lap

13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1 lap

14. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1 lap

15. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1 lap

16. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1 lap

17. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +1 lap

18. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - DNF

19. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - DNF

20. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - DNF



Fastest Lap: Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

