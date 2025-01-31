F1 legend reveals KEY reason behind Hamilton Cullen reunion
F1 legend reveals KEY reason behind Hamilton Cullen reunion
F1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya has offered an explanation as to why Lewis Hamilton has reunited with Angela Cullen at Ferrari.
Cullen and Hamilton previously worked together at Mercedes for several years before they split in 2023.
READ MORE: McLaren announce driver CHANGE in official statement
The Kiwi played a pivotal role in the 40-year-old's achievements at the Silver Arrows, operating as a physio, trainer, and close confidante during their time together, before opting to take on a new challenge in the world of IndyCar in the United States.
But with Hamilton now set to embark on an exciting adventure of his own at the Scuderia, he has managed to bring Cullen back into the fold.
READ MORE: F1 champion Max Verstappen makes heartwarming family announcement
Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen reunited
Former Williams and McLaren star Juan Pablo Montoya has now offered a potential explanation as to why the seven-time champion might have been so keen to get Cullen back onboard, claiming it will ease his adjustment to his new team.
Speaking to CasinoApps, the Colombian said: "I think it's good for Lewis Hamilton to have someone like Angela [Cullen] around because he's going into a whole new atmosphere,"
"Angela Cullen does a little bit of everything. She looks after him, looks after what Lewis Hamilton eats, make sure he's stretching right, whatever he needs.
"Having her back in this new environment is a good thing because he'll be able to speak to people and have things work more his way.
"It's much easier that Lewis has someone else to speak on what he does and doesn't like.
"It's a very different way of doing things, I think it will help in his position, with all the little everyday things.”
READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Ricciardo tipped for US adventure after PAINFUL F1 experience
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Wallace pokes fun at NASCAR rival ahead of season opener
- 48 minutes ago
F1 legend reveals KEY reason behind Hamilton Cullen reunion
- 1 uur geleden
F1 chief reveals SHOCK factor in Sainz signing
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR: The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium format explained
- Yesterday 21:00
NASCAR TV Schedule: How to watch EVERY Cup Series race in 2025 including for FREE
- Yesterday 19:00
NASCAR Weather: Latest forecast from Bowman Gray Stadium ahead of The Clash
- Yesterday 17:55