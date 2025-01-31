F1 legend reveals KEY reason behind Hamilton Cullen reunion

F1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya has offered an explanation as to why Lewis Hamilton has reunited with Angela Cullen at Ferrari.

Cullen and Hamilton previously worked together at Mercedes for several years before they split in 2023.

READ MORE: McLaren announce driver CHANGE in official statement

The Kiwi played a pivotal role in the 40-year-old's achievements at the Silver Arrows, operating as a physio, trainer, and close confidante during their time together, before opting to take on a new challenge in the world of IndyCar in the United States.

But with Hamilton now set to embark on an exciting adventure of his own at the Scuderia, he has managed to bring Cullen back into the fold.

READ MORE: F1 champion Max Verstappen makes heartwarming family announcement

Lewis Hamilton hopes a move to Ferrari can bring an elusive eighth world title

Hamilton has teamed up with Angela Cullen once again ahead of the 2025 season

Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen reunited

Former Williams and McLaren star Juan Pablo Montoya has now offered a potential explanation as to why the seven-time champion might have been so keen to get Cullen back onboard, claiming it will ease his adjustment to his new team.

Speaking to CasinoApps, the Colombian said: "I think it's good for Lewis Hamilton to have someone like Angela [Cullen] around because he's going into a whole new atmosphere,"

"Angela Cullen does a little bit of everything. She looks after him, looks after what Lewis Hamilton eats, make sure he's stretching right, whatever he needs.

Juan Pablo Montoya believes the return of Cullen will be a huge boost for Hamilton

"Having her back in this new environment is a good thing because he'll be able to speak to people and have things work more his way.

"It's much easier that Lewis has someone else to speak on what he does and doesn't like.

"It's a very different way of doing things, I think it will help in his position, with all the little everyday things.”

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Ricciardo tipped for US adventure after PAINFUL F1 experience

Related