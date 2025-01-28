F1 announce HUGE change as exciting event set to head across the Atlantic

Formula 1 has announced a major change ahead of the 2025 season, with the popular F1 exhibition set to head from London across the Atlantic to South America.

The exhibition has been hosted in London since August 2024, but is now set to be moved to Buenos Aires, Argentina, from March 2025.

The exhibition was previously held in Madrid, Spain ahead of its arrival in London, with the showcase of F1's history past and present proving a huge hit with fans.

The F1 Exhibition will remain in London until March 2, 2025

What is on show at the F1 Exhibition?

Each version of the exhibition has so far varied depending on the host city. At the London version of the exhibition, hosted at the easily accessible ExCel centre, fans were treated to an exclusive segment of the tour which showed off artifacts that marked the country's stunning link to the history of motorsport, in collaboration with the Silverstone museum.

The iconic Silverstone trophy, which Hamilton himself lifted for one last time with Mercedes in front of his home crowd at last year's British Grand Prix, was on display alongside a unique showcase of Silverstone's history and the role it has played in F1 over the years.

As Hamilton heads to Ferrari for 2025, he will no doubt remain a prominent feature of the exhibition, especially considering his honorary Brazilian citizenship, which he was awarded in 2022.

The iconic British GP trophy, won by Hamilton a record nine times is on display at the F1 Exhibition London until March 2025

Now, the event heads to South America for the first time, opening on March 22, 2025, in Buenos Aires with pre-sale tickets going on sale on February 11, 2025.

The exhibition will feature elements of what made the UK edition so popular, taking attendees on a whistle-stop tour of F1's history with cars from across the many eras of the sport, featuring some of the most recognizable liveries, driver helmets, and never-before-seen video content from some of your favorite drivers from over the years.

The sport's biggest and best championship battles, fierce rivalries, and sensational victories are all on display, providing an experience that touches upon everything from 'Fallen Heroes,' which highlights those who tragically lost their lives whilst racing in F1, to 'Survival', which displays the sobering remains of Romain Grosjean's Haas car which burst into flames during the Bahrain GP in 2020, and which the French-Swiss racer was unbelievable lucky to walk away from.

The remains of Romain Grosjean's Haas F1 car on display at the F1 Exhibition London

The new host city will be the home of the award-winning exhibition until June 1, 2025, revealing the limited stay in an announcement via their Instagram.

In partnership with Fenix Entertainment, Argentina’s capital will become the fifth city to host the F1 Exhibition, opening its doors to the public on March 22, 2025, to share the vast history of South American drivers in F1.

Last season, Argentina proved that the demand for a South American driver is still very much alive and well after Argentine racer Franco Colapinto made a shock midseason entry into the sport with Williams and becoming an instant hit with the fans.

The Buenos Aires edition of the F1 Exhibition promises to feature exclusive contributions from iconic South American drivers, with Juan Manuel Fangio, Ayrton Senna, Nelson Piquet, and Emerson Fittipaldi all hailing from the region.

Whilst Colapinto has not retained a full-time seat in the sport in 2025 just yet, there is still hope of a comeback after his recent team switch, signing to Alpine as a reserve driver for the upcoming season.

