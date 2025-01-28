NASCAR legend CALLED OUT by NBA icon after major career announcement
NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson and NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal have been involved in a back-and-forth exchange on social media in recent days.
Johnson recently revealed his racing plans for the 2025 season, with runs at the Daytona 500 next month and the Coca-Cola 600 in May confirmed.
Johnson has previously won the Daytona 500 on two occasions — in 2006 and 2013 — but has raced there a whopping 21 times, with this year set to be his 22nd effort.
This was a feat recognized by Shaq on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the NBA champion posting: "Dang, Jimmie Johnson going for another Daytona?! 22 years not enough for you?"
Dang, @jimmiejohnson going for another Daytona?! 22 years not enough for you?— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 23, 2025
Shaq calls out Jimmie Johnson
This sparked a hilarious exchange, with the pair replying to each other in comedic fashion on the social media platform.
For example, in response to Shaq's tweet above, Johnson replied: "You know it, Shaq?"
"I've still got the drive. What about you, how's that jump shot these days?"
You know it, @SHAQ? I've still got the drive.— Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) January 24, 2025
What about you, how's that jump shot these days? https://t.co/2mT6i8wxgx
Hilariously, Shaq then challenged Johnson to a battle out on the basketball court, writing: "Everyone knows I still got it. Come find me on the court."
Everyone knows I still got it @JimmieJohnson Come find me on the court https://t.co/KrvAJFg1EI— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 24, 2025
Johnson did not back down from the challenge, demanding that Shaq name when and where for their free throw competition — a shot Shaq was infamously bad at during his NBA career.
Haha, I love you’re coming at me Shaq! Let’s roll with a free throw comp," Johnson replied.
"Should be easy for you when you’re that close to the rim. Name when and where."
Haha, I love you’re coming at me @SHAQ! Let’s roll with a free throw comp.— Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) January 26, 2025
Should be easy for you when you’re that close to the rim.
Name when and where. https://t.co/U85AHcLGIs
Shaq is yet to reply to the above, but no doubt fans of the NBA and NASCAR are eagerly anticipating the pair's next exchange, or indeed that free throw contest.
