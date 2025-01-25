F1 boss gives 'HARSH' driver verdict as sack rumors swirl

A Formula 1 boss has responded to rumors that he could be in line to replace one of his new signings midway through his first season.

The team's plans were being questioned before the 2024 season even ended, with their work in the reserve driver market only ramping up those whispers.

Alpine's driver lineup consists of Doohan and Pierre Gasly in 2025, with former Williams star Franco Colapinto acting as reserve driver.

However, Colapinto’s new role at the team has accelerated rumours that Doohan could be replaced mid-season if the Australian driver fails to perform.

Doohan has reportedly been given as little as six races to prove himself at Alpine, after which the team have the option to bring Colapinto in alongside Gasly.

Can Jack Doohan perform in 2025?

Franco Colapinto will act as Alpine reserve driver

Will Alpine replace Doohan with Colapinto?

Colapinto impressed on his F1 debut with Williams, after he replaced struggling American driver, Logan Sargeant, from the Italian Grand Prix onwards.

The Argentine driver secured a solid P8 finish in his second race at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and added to his points scoring tally again in Austin.

However, the end of Colapinto’s 2024 season was plagued with mistakes where he crashed out on multiple occasions, and thus failed to earn a spot on the grid for 2025.

Following the reports that Colapinto could replace Doohan, Alpine team principal, Oliver Oakes, has provided an update over the Aussie’s future and confirmed it is not their intention to put pressure on the young driver.

Oliver Oakes stepped up as Alpine team principal in 2024

"It's been a little bit harsh on Jack, some of the stuff that was written by the keyboard warriors there, and he's getting his fair crack at it next year," Oakes said on the James Allen on F1 podcast.

"And I think the intention there isn't to put [pressure] on his shoulders.

“It's genuinely to give the team options further down the line. And for me F1 is fine margins."

“There's a load of people who are depending on a driver to deliver each weekend, and we need to make sure we've got the best drivers in the race car, not just now, but also in the future."

