NASCAR issue 2025 update as teams face MAJOR decision

A major change has been revealed for a 2025 NASCAR Cup race as the series updates its rule book ahead of the new season.

The sport heads to Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2nd in a non-points scoring round, the venue making a first return to the series since 1971.

Two weeks later, the regular season will kick off with the 67th annual Daytona 500 on February 16th.

The addition of the Clash at Bowman Gray isn't the only change for 2025 however, as NASCAR has now revealed that teams across the paddock will be faced with a major decision in a move to enhance racing.

NASCAR has announced a change for the 2025 race at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR announce 2025 tire change

In a recent update of the rule book this week, NASCAR has confirmed that teams will have the option to choose from a primary tire and option tire when they race at Phoenix Raceway in March later this year.

The decision was reportedly made in an attempt to improve racing at the short track, with the option tire intended to provide faster speeds but faster wear than the primary tire.

According to a NASCAR spokesperson, if Goodyear’s option tire works well in the race on March 9, it would become the primary tire for the Nov. 2 championship race at Phoenix, providing no option tire.

It has also been reported that ahead of the race weekend in less than two months time, practice allotment will be one primary set and one option set of tires and Qualifying will be just one primary set.

Race allotment is believed to be six primary sets, two option sets and the qualifying set of tires on the car and it will be the team's individual decision on how to use them.

