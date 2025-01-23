F1 boss reveals Hamilton WRECK

Mercedes Formula 1 chief Toto Wolff has revealed a secret Lewis Hamilton wreck on a podcast appearance.

Hamilton has now left Mercedes for Ferrari, but spent 12 highly successful years with the team prior to doing so.

The 40-year-old will team up with Charles Leclerc at the Scuderia this year as he targets an elusive eighth world championship title, having endured several years of frustration at his former employers.

Lewis Hamilton will team up with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari

Hamilton made his final appearance for Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi GP

Hamilton begins Ferrari era

While Hamilton - who was unveiled at the team's base in Maranello on Monday - will make his official racing debut for his new squad at the Australian Grand Prix in March, he has already got behind the wheel of a Ferrari at the nearby Fiorano circuit to participate in a test run.

Twenty days of old car running are currently permitted by the rules, meaning Ferrari can complete a maximum of four days using drivers entered in this year's championship.

Having been unable to participate in the 2024 post-season testing in Abu Dhabi last December, Hamilton is desperate to get some much-needed time in the cockpit.

The 105-time race winner has been eager to share his excitement about the prospect of lining up for Ferrari in 2025, but admitted it was an incredibly difficult decision to leave Mercedes, with whom he won six drivers' championships.

His shock departure was also felt by his former boss Toto Wolff, who spent much of last season trying to find a replacement for the Brit, with Kimi Antonelli the man selected.

Despite Hamilton opting to join a main rival on the grid, Wolff has had nothing but praise for his ex-driver, both personally and professionally.

Hamilton and Wolff enjoyed great success at Mercedes

But while their relationship remains strong, the Austrian has opened up on an incident which put it firmly to the test.

In 2018, Hamilton swapped F1 for Moto GP as he took motorsport legend Valentino Rossi's Yamaha YZF-R1 for a test run in Jerez, Spain.

And speaking on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, the 53-year-old said he was stunned to discover his star man had experienced a fall on the track.

“I had to give permission," he said. "Lewis is the annoying kid in school who does everything right and fast.

“They went testing in Jerez with my head of strategy. I couldn't get hold of him for two days.

"Calling Lewis my engineer picks up and says: ‘All is good and fine. We just finished biking and whatever you hear, he is all fine'.

“Of course, he fell, but he was only four seconds off the MotoGP pros. It was unbelievable - the body feeling he has is what makes him a champion."

