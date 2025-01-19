Williams make exciting Miami Grand Prix announcement

Williams Racing have made an exciting announcement regarding the 2025 Miami Grand Prix.

Ahead of the new Formula 1 season, the British team have welcomed a new driver, with Carlos Sainz — displaced by Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari — joining on a multi-year deal.

Sainz took part in the end-of-season Abu Dhabi tire test with Williams last December, and shared via his Instagram a picture of his official ‘first day’ at their factory back in Grove.

However, whilst the Spaniard was himself displaced, his move to the team meant there was no room for Franco Colapinto this season, despite impressing after coming in for Logan Sargeant mid-season.

Carlos Sainz is officially a Williams driver

Franco Colapinto has left Williams to join Alpine

Williams confirm Miami GP release

Colapinto has since been named reserve driver at Alpine, putting pressure on Jack Doohan with the Australian star reportedly given six races to prove his abilities.

Doohan’s sixth race next year will coincide with the Miami Grand Prix, the fourth iteration of the race since it joined the calendar in 2022.

Last year’s race was won in spectacular fashion by Lando Norris, not only marking his maiden victory but also launching his championship bid against Max Verstappen.

Ahead of the 2025 Miami GP, Williams have unveiled an early release of the race’s screening at their experience center, with a limited sale on bookings throughout January.

“Experience race day with unrivalled access and hospitality at the Williams Experience Centre,” the team wrote on X.

“20% off bookings using 'MIA20' for the 2025 #MiamiGP screening.”

F1 fans who purchase tickets will be able to not only watch the Miami GP at the iconic team’s center, but will also receive a full race debrief from the team, a tour of their Heritage Museum and enjoy a fully catered day which includes breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Experience race day with unrivalled access and hospitality at the Williams Experience Centre.



