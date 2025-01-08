Andretti to RETURN for milestone Indy 500 drive

Andretti Global have confirmed that one of the team's legacy drivers will return of the the Indy 500 in 2025.

The 109th running of the iconic race will take place in late May this year, the American portion of the iconic Triple Crown of Motorsport, with the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

The 2025 iteration of the iconic race will see a familiar name return to IndyCar in his 20th Indy 500 appearance.

Marco Andretti is the son of Michael Andretti

Josef Newgarden won the 2024 Indy 500

Marco Andretti makes Indy 500 return

Andretti Global confirmed that they would be fielding a fourth car at this year’s Indy 500, with Marco Andretti returning to drive behind the wheel.

The grandson of F1 world champion Mario Andretti and son of Michael Andretti, has competed in every Indy 500 event since 2006 despite leaving IndyCar in 2020, and placed 25th in last year’s outing.

Andretti received major sponsorship backing from MAPEI facilitating his entry this year, with the brand featured on the side of his car during the 2025 iteration of the race.

“Our partnership with MAPEI over the 2024 season was such an excellent addition to our Andretti IndyCar program,” Doug Bresnahan, Chief Commercial Officer at Andretti Global said.

“The constant of the MAPEI brand on Kyle Kirkwood’s #27 throughout the full season paired with MAPEI’s increased presence as the primary partner for Marco Andretti’s #98 at the 2024 Indianapolis 500 was the perfect way for our team to expose a new partner to all the great opportunities the NTT IndyCar Series has to offer, and we are honored to have MAPEI back on board in 2025 for what is sure be another exciting season.”

