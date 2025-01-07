NASCAR star recalls Michael Jordan story that shows NBA icon's TRUE COLORS
NASCAR star Tyler Reddick has recalled a heartwarming story that shows NBA icon and Cup Series team owner Michael Jordan's true colors.
Reddick races in the Cup Series for 23XI Racing — the team that Jordan co-owns along with Denny Hamlin, and others.
The 28-year-old has had some good success with the team so far, too, winning the Cup Series regular-season championship in 2024 and reaching the championship four in the playoffs.
Part of Reddick's success in 2024 included winning the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway back in April, and the NASCAR star remembers a fond tale in the aftermath of his victory.
Reddick recalls heartwarming Jordan moment
In a clip posted on NASCAR's social media channels, Reddick reflected on his win that day, and opened up on what he called a 'pretty cool moment' that took place post-race.
"I didn't even know Michael was there until the race had ended," Reddick recalled.
"He's carrying my kid higher than he's ever been in his whole life. That was pretty cool, too."
Reddick is of course referring to the fact he is quite short in stature, coming in at just five foot five inches, whereas Jordan towers that at six foot six inches.
"Pretty cool moment," Reddick added, watching the clip of Jordan chatting away with his son.
"Kid just casually carried around by MJ. Pretty wild."
