Cadillac F1 chief issues rallying cry as key landmark reached

A senior figure within the Cadillac Formula 1 project has issued a rallying cry as we enter 2025.

January 1st marks an important date for the Cadillac outfit, with it being Pat Symonds' first official day as 'executive engineering consultant' within the team.

Symonds joins with a wealth of experience having worked in the sport since the 1980's having held posts with both teams and the F1 organisation itself.

In fact, Symonds left his role at F1 as their chief technical officer to join the Andretti Cadillac F1 program back in May.

Cadillac are set to enter the F1 grid in 2026

Cadillac will initially use Ferrari engines in F1

When do Cadillac enter F1?

In late November, F1 confirmed that it had reached an agreement in principle with General Motors to support bringing GM/Cadillac to the grid as the 11th team in 2026.

It has since been announced that Cadillac will use Ferrari engines, and now, in a lengthy post, Symonds has shared an update on the team and why he believes in it.

"I am delighted to announce that today, January 1st, I officially take up my new role at Cadillac as we build our team to contest the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship," Symonds wrote on LinkedIn.

"It is an exciting challenge as, if the 2026 pre-season testing follows the pattern of 2014 (when we last had a new power unit), we have less than 400 days until the car runs."

As well as touching on the fact they would use Ferrari engines and the fact that they were pushing ahead with a facility at Silverstone, Symonds was also keen to focus on recruitment, calling for those talented and up for the challenge to join the team.

"Starting with the proverbial ‘clean sheet of paper’ presents far more opportunities than it does challenges. The team will be built around not just the highest engineering standards but also the highest ESG standards as we work toward making it the best team to work for in Formula 1," the statement ended.

"If you are up for the challenge and can meet our demanding standards check out our vacancies and apply to join our adventure."

