Wolff issues update on F1 future

Susie Wolff has given a glimpse into her future as managing director of the popular Formula 1 Academy.

Wolff moved into the role early in 2023 in time for the series' inaugural season, with the championship going from strength to strength in its first two series.

READ MORE: Hamilton set to ditch key partner

F1 Academy is an all-female series that intends to develop and prepare young female drivers to progress to higher levels of motorsport.

The winner of the 2024 series, Abbi Pulling, for example, will receive a fully-funded seat in GB3 with Rodin Motorsport for next season.

F1 Academy is set to continue in 2025

Abbi Pulling won the 2024 F1 Academy

Will Susie Wolff leave F1 Academy?

Given her own experience as a racing driver, Wolff is an excellent fit for her current role in helping young females progress up the motorsport ladder.

However, it is a position that she has hinted she may not hold forever.

Speaking in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Wolff was quizzed on whether or not she planned on being in the role for the long-term, or if she had other ambitions, to which she replied: "I want to get the F1 Academy to a point where it has very solid foundations and doesn't need me to bang doors to make things happen.

"The aim is for it to be a totally sustainable business with brilliant talent. I want to stay until I'm sure it works, not just a nice try."

Whilst making no long-term commitment, Wolff's comments do not suggest she is set to leave any time soon, keen to firmly establish the series before doing so.

It will certainly be interesting to see how things develop within the F1 Academy for the 2025 season, with a fresh set of talent set to race on the grid next season.

READ MORE: Kyle Larson F1 drive verdict delivered

Related