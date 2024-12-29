Red Bull chief claims ANGRY OUTBURSTS holding F1 star back
Red Bull chief claims ANGRY OUTBURSTS holding F1 star back
Influential Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has revealed a surprising reason behind a controversial driver choice the team made this winter.
The 81-year-old has held a position of influence in the organisation since their entry into Formula 1 20 years ago, and has played a big part in their driver decisions since his arrival.
READ MORE: Verstappen confirms SHOCK talks over Mercedes move
Following a disappointing season for Christian Horner's outfit, they only managed to finish third in the constructors' championship despite star driver Max Verstappen securing his fourth consecutive drivers' title.
This drop in the team standings was largely due to the consistently poor performances of Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez, who, following the 2024 season was promptly replaced for next year.
Perez will be replaced by Liam Lawson in a rapid promotion from Red Bull's junior team, Visa Cash App RB, despite the 22-year-old having only competed in six grand prix sessions this year.
READ MORE: F1 star admits LEAVING social media after Ricciardo abuse
Tsunoda handed damning verdict over F1 future
Lawson will partner Verstappen at the main team for 2025 even though his VCARB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda consistently outperformed him, just as he has done with every driver that has partnered with him since joining the Red Bull junior outfit in 2021.
As a result of his successful stint at the junior team, Marko recently labelled Tsunoda as the 'spearhead' of the F1 outfit, but acknowledged that he won't want to stay there for much longer without a promotion.
Now, Marko has gone even further, outlining why Red Bull chose Lawson over Tsunoda, admitting that the Japanese racer has one trait that could be holding him back.
"Yuki is certainly the faster of the two in terms of speed at the moment," Marko admitted, as reported by The Express.
“But he doesn't have the necessary consistency and keeps making mistakes. Then there are his outbursts of anger, which have improved significantly, but they remain a factor. Then he loses control."
READ MORE: Hamilton set to ditch key partner
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR boss pays tribute after death of legend Fred Lorenzen
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR legend makes Verstappen championship admission
- 2 uur geleden
F1 boss delivers shock SACK warning to drivers
- Today 02:00
Hamilton F1 replacement handed IMPORTANT honor at FIA awards
- Today 01:00
Red Bull chief claims ANGRY OUTBURSTS holding F1 star back
- Today 00:00
Ricciardo praised by F1 boss as RETURN talk continues
- Yesterday 23:00