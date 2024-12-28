Red Bull chief insists 'fast women are in demand' on potential signing

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has spoken out on the possibility of signing a future racing prodigy.

Max Verstappen had a brilliant year on the track, taking the Formula 1 drivers' title with two races to spare despite driving a car which could only finish third in the constructors' title.

The Dutchman also made a significant announcement off the track, where he revealed that he was expecting his first child with partner Kelly Piquet.

The pair delivered the pregnancy news in an emotional social media post, marking Piquet's second child following the birth of her daughter Penelope in 2019.

Not only will Piquet and Verstappen’s first child have a four-time world champion for their father, but also a three-time world title holder as their grandfather.

Piquet’s father, Nelson Piquet, earned three world titles in 1981, 1983 and 1987 respectively, and the talent within the family has already led to light-hearted predictions that the next Verstappen will become a F1 world champion.

Whilst Verstappen himself has revealed his reluctance to push his future child towards motorsport, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has discussed the likelihood of signing the young Verstappen.

Helmut Marko discusses new Red Bull signing

"It's a bit far-fetched,” Marko said to Kleine Zeitung.

“But if the grandfather is a triple world champion and the father is a four-time world champion, then there should be some potential in terms of genes.

“But we still don't know whether it will be a boy or a girl, which ultimately doesn't matter. Fast women are also in demand."

