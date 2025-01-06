F1 team CONFIRM driver signing for 2025

As we enter 2025, teams up and down the Formula 1 paddock are beginning to ramp up their preparations ahead of the new season.

Although the season finale in Abu Dhabi was only a few weeks ago, the 2025 opener in Melbourne will soon come around quick, and there is the small matter of testing to take on before then, too.

F1 in 2024 proved to be a thrilling season, but there is no doubt there will be some teams on the grid eyeing a big improvement.

One of those is Alpine, who, after an abysmal start to the season, finished 2024 strongly and will no doubt be eyeing being back in and around the midfield pack as we head into the new campaign.

McLaren won the 2024 constructors' championship

Alpine had a strong end to a challenging campaign

Alpine announce driver signing

Alpine finished sixth in the constructors' standings, but spent the vast majority of the season down towards the very bottom of the grid.

Ahead of next season, the team have already made changes to their driver lineup with Jack Doohan replacing Esteban Ocon, whilst they will also start to use Mercedes' gearboxes and engines from 2026.

Another area Alpine excel is with their young talent. And, in an announcement over the festive period, the team announced that one of their junior stars had found a new team for next season.

"Going again in 2025 😎," Alpine posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We’re delighted to confirm Kabir Anurag will be returning to the Italian F4 and E4 Championships next year 💪."

Kabir Anurag joined the Alpine driver academy in April 2024 and competed in the Italian Formula 4 and Euro 4 Championship with US Racing this past season, too.

Back in familiar surroundings for 2025, it will certainly be exciting to track the young star's progress.

