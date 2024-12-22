F1 fans issue FURIOUS response at latest Ricciardo release

Daniel Ricciardo has received furious backlash from Formula 1 fans after a recent social media post.

The 35-year-old was axed from Visa Cash App RB after the Singapore Grand Prix and replaced by Liam Lawson, who will race alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2025.

The news came after a disappointing 2024 season for Ricciardo, who was comprehensively outperformed by VCARB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

Since his sacking, Ricciardo has been linked with a number of moves to different motorsport series, but has instead focused on off-track activities, including his Enchante clothing brand.

Daniel Ricciardo left F1 in 2024

Will Daniel Ricciardo return to the F1 grid?

Ricciardo posts controversial collaboration

A number of promotional posts have been added to Instagram in recent weeks advertising new clothing ranges or new destinations for his growing brand, which was previously named Ric3.

However, Ricciardo's latest release on social media has led to fan outrage, after partnering with controversial American comedian Andrew Schulz.

Ricciardo posted a video which showed Schulz looking around the Australian's new pop-up Enchante store in the US, and joking around with the much-loved F1 legend.

A number of fans were not happy with Ricciardo's choice of company however, with Schulz having been at the centre of several rows surrounding his controversial comedic content.

"Not the best man to collab with… you may need better adviser on your team," one user commented on the post, while another said: "Buddy I’m begging you and your team to hire one woman. And uh they would’ve advised you against this collab. Love ya but this guy is not the move!"

Another Instagram user reiterated their support for Ricciardo, but warned him of associating himself with Schulz: "I love you @‌danielricciardo but Schultz is a bad dude."

Ricciardo's agent Nick Thimm also came in for some criticism, with one fan suggesting that he should have pulled the collaboration: "@‌nick_thimm get this deleted dude. You're setting your client up big time. There's so much negative PR. Why are you doing this if you want him to be successful? Daniel has such great PR after all that happened this year, don't ruin it for this guy."

