Ricciardo makes clear statement as axed F1 star offers major update on future
Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has offered a major update on his future and a potential return to the sport.
Ricciardo lost his seat at Visa Cash App RB back in September, with Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson swiftly taking his place for the remaining rounds of the 2024 season.
Ricciardo has since remained silent, despite many offers for a return both inside and outside of the paddock.
Red Bull admitted they were open to some sort of ambassadorial role for the Aussie, for example, whilst offers from other series, such as the Supercars Championship, came in.
Daniel Ricciardo F1 update
Following the announcement that Cadillac are set to join F1 as an 11th team in 2026, links between the experienced driver and the American outfit began to emerge, with Cadillac confirming they would be looking to partner an American talent with an established F1 star.
However, it appears that Ricciardo has no interest in that experienced name being him, with a fan posting a TikTok with the Aussie that has since gone viral.
The fan attended Ricciardo’s pop-up shop for his clothing line Enchanté, where the fan posed for a picture and asked the 35-year-old: “No Cadillac?”
Ricciardo issued a simple response in what appeared to be resolute confirmation on whether he would make an F1 return and clearly stated: “Nah, I’m done.”
The pop-up took place in New York for the Australian’s latest drop titled the Moto Collection, as his next career move remains unknown.
Enchanté was established in 2023 as a re-brand of his former clothing line Ric3, and deviates from traditional F1 team merchandise into a more everyday clothing style with racing influences.
Each collection represents a different theme, with the Moto Collection inspired by off-road motorcycling sport motocross.
