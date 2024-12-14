Red Bull star in exciting statement after team switch

A Red Bull driver has released a statement after being confirmed as part of their driver lineup for the 2025 season.

The reigning Formula 1 constructors' champions had a tricky 2024 season, helping Max Verstappen to the drivers' title but limping to third in the team rankings, behind McLaren and Ferrari.

READ MORE: F1 star breaks silence with official statement after SHOCK team exit

Following Perez's DNF at the F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi, news is expected before the winter break is over regarding the Mexican driver's future at the team, the 34-year-old likely to be replaced.

Red Bull boasts an impressive talent pool across a variety of racing series, with junior driver Isack Hadjar narrowly missing out on securing the 2024 F2 championship.

Red Bull also backs drivers in the all-female racing series F1 Academy and have recently confirmed a new signing will be representing them in 2025.

Red Bull F1 team look to boost talent into F1 through their junior programme with talents like Isack Hadjar (R)

F1 Academy team confirm Red Bull signing

As F1 Academy now heads into the winter break, Campos Racing have confirmed their full 2025 lineup, complete with Red Bull drivers.

Red Bull confirmed 18-year-old Alisha Palmowski has joined their ranks with Campos Racing, completing the team's 2025 lineup alongside Rafaela Ferreira and 2024 signing Chloe Chambers.

Palmowski took to social media platform 'X' to confirm the news, writing: "🚨 2025 ANNOUNCEMENT! 🚨

"The news is finally out! I am beyond excited to announce that I will be joining the Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme, racing in F1 Academy in 2025! 🤩👊

"To everyone who has helped me throughout my career to get to this point - Thank You 🫶"

Alisha Palmowski, third from the left, competed in the all-female Formula E testing day in November

In a press release from the team, the GB4 star further stated: "I am incredibly excited and honoured to be joining the Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Programme in F1 Academy for 2025.

"Oracle Red Bull Racing is one of the best teams on the grid, and to see the talent they have brought through the doors and to get to be a part of that next generation is something that I could never have imagined.

"The Team has been incredibly supportive so far, and I can’t wait to get fully underway with them in 2025 with the ultimate goal of winning the championship. I have already been working in the sim and with the Team to get a jumpstart on next year and have full focus on performing and delivering results."

READ MORE: Schumacher RETURN announced after major F1 news emerges

Related