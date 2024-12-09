5 surprise things missed from the 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The 2024 Formula 1 season has enter, after the 2024 Abu Dhabu Grand Prix at the end of the year.

The season finale at Yas Marina Circuit proved a fitting one, with chaos and excitement ensuing in the early stages of the race ahead of McLaren going on to secure the constructors' championship.

READ MORE: Red Bull star retires from Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after DOUBLE crash

Despite an early setback when Max Verstappen decided to go for a risky move and take out Oscar Piastri into turn one, Lando Norris bought home the win for the papaya outfit, helping land the team their first constructors' silverware since 1998.

Of course, it was also Lewis Hamilton's last race for Mercedes, and an incident involving the seven-time champion kicks off GPFans' five things you may have missed from the Abu Dhabi GP this weekend.

Lando Norris' win helped McLaren secure the constructors' title

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes career is over

Lewis Hamilton's stunning exit

Whilst Hamilton ultimately missed out on a podium in his last race for the Silver Arrows, it was still an impressive drive from the experienced Brit.

Having started well down the order after a difficult qualifying session in which he encountered a bollard, the Mercedes star once again showed his worth on a Sunday, going on to finish P4.

Despite not sneaking into the top three, Hamilton received special treatment after the race, performing doughnuts for the crowd on the starting grid and ensuring he went out with a stunning display of burnouts under the lights.

It appears though that this was nothing spontaneous, with the FIA having designed Hamilton a special spot on the grid alongside the top three from the race, and establishing a designated 'celebratory doughnuts area' for the burnouts to take place.

The document appeared pre-race, and whilst bizarre, did ensure things went down smoothly after the chequered flag.

READ MORE: Verstappen handed MASSIVE penalty for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix collision

George Russell gets shock podium

Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate George Russell went on to finish the race in Abu Dhabi one place below his team-mate in P5.

Yet, after the race, the British star made a shock appearance on the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix podium.

All is not what it seems, though. It appears that Russell was involved in filming a podium scene for the upcoming and highly-anticipated F1 movie, with Brad Pitt A.K.A. Sonny Hayes the man on the top step.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was the other driver given the honour of featuring in the scene, although both drivers would no doubt have preferred to have been a part of the real podium proceedings at the season finale.

They got GEORGE and CHARLES to act as 2nd and 3rd on the podium 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/eij2og8iVP pic.twitter.com/1myhVlbNr6 — Rashi (@HAMazingLew) December 8, 2024

F1 movie cameo for Kravitz

Talking of the F1 movie, Pitt was interviewed by popular F1 pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz ahead of Sunday's race.

In the interview, Pitt revealed that the filming for the movie is set to finish this week and wrap up in Abu Dhabi, with the Hollywood star even admitting he might shed a tear such has been the emotions of creating the flick.

During the interview, after giving a detailed tour of the car he has been driving throughout production and the camera set up on the vehicle, Pitt even asked Kravitz if he wanted to make a small cameo in the movie.

As modest as ever, and much to our disappointment, Kravitz turned down the opportunity, explaining that he was quite happy to be doing what he was doing before thanking Pitt for his time.

The F1 movie is set to release on June 25, 2025.

Brad Pitt is set to star as Sonny Hayes in the F1 movie

Heartwarming Magnussen moment

Whilst Abu Dhabi was Hamilton's last race with Mercedes, it could prove to be some drivers' last race in F1 ever and Kevin Magnussen can include himself among those names.

Set to leave Haas now that the season has concluded, Magnussen has already confirmed that he will be joining BMW to race its M Hybrid V8 LMDh car next year and a full-time return to F1 seems unlikely in the future.

Before the race on Sunday, though, Magnussen got to sit on the grid with his wife and small daughter, making for a heartwarming family moment and one that the Danish star will likely never forget.

The race itself did end in a disappointing P16 for the Haas man, but he can leave the sport — be it temporarily or permanently — knowing he has contributed towards Haas making good progress this year.

READ MORE: Hamilton REMOVES Mercedes farewell tribute from car at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas' Mercedes return

Another star who may have raced for the final time in the sport is Valtteri Bottas, who will now depart Sauber after a very difficult season with the team.

There has, however, been talk that the Finn could return to Mercedes in some capacity, so we may not have seen him in the paddock for the last time.

And, it appears Bottas has already been making himself feel right back at home with his former team having popped into their garage to use their toilets ahead of the race in Abu Dhabi.

Many, including Martin Brundle, had assumed Bottas had headed in there to wish his former team-mate Hamilton well ahead of his final race with the team.

As it turned out, however, the Finn just needed the loo.

"Did you pop in and see Lewis earlier?" 💭

"No I just used their toilet" 🚽



We'll miss you Valtteri 😂 pic.twitter.com/1RzsaaxyXv — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) December 8, 2024

READ MORE: Verstappen handed MASSIVE penalty for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix collision

Related