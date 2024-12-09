F1 champ Verstappen in FURIOUS message after massive FIA penalty

Max Verstappen has hit out at the body governing his sport, and those who impact his cars.

The four-time Formula 1 champion threw his car down the inside of Oscar Piastri in the first corner, but was unable to make the pass.

As a result, Verstappen received a 10-second time penalty from the stewards which he served during his pit stop.

However, the four-time world champion refused to apportion blame to himself for the incident, and called the stewards 'idiots' in a brutal team radio message.

"Could we ask for 20 seconds? Stupid idiots," Verstappen said over team radio.

Martin Brundle was swift to defend the stewards as he delivered commentary for Sky Sports F1, and branded Verstappen's comments as unfair.

"You can't see that about referees. That's just not fair. They are applying the regulations," Brundle said. "Don't run into other people and you won't get penalties."

Verstappen's team radio reflects a wider issue the Red Bull star has had with the stewards during the 2024 season, notably criticising their decision making at the Mexican GP.

Max Verstappen has a history of criticising the stewards

The champion was slammed with two consecutive 10-second time penalties for his driving tactics against title rival Lando Norris in Mexico City.

An initial penalty was awarded for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, whilst a further ten seconds was delivered after he ran Norris wide.

Despite a penalty in Abu Dhabi, Verstappen remained ahead of his first lap victim Piastri, who suffered a second crash with Franco Colapinto at the beginning of the race.

