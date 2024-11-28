close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Penske hints at EXCITING IndyCar and NASCAR collaboration

Penske hints at EXCITING IndyCar and NASCAR collaboration

Penske hints at EXCITING IndyCar and NASCAR collaboration

Penske hints at EXCITING IndyCar and NASCAR collaboration

Roger Penske has hinted that there could yet be another exciting collaboration between NASCAR and IndyCar in the future.

Penske owns the NTT IndyCar Series and is also a team owner in NASCAR with Team Penske, so is very well-positioned to talk on the matter.

READ MORE: Jordan-NASCAR legal battle takes new twist in UPDATE

READ MORE: Axed IndyCar star admits major financial difficulties

In fact, Joey Logano, the driver to win the 2024 Cup Series Championship in NASCAR, drives the #22 car for Team Penske.

2024 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano

Penske hints at NASCAR and IndyCar double-header

Speaking to the media ahead of the awards that honored Logano for his 2024 success, Penske touted the idea of NASCAR and IndyCar once again hosting a doubleheader — a weekend at one track where both series race.

“We might see, as we did with NASCAR, doubleheaders,” Penske told the media.

“I haven’t talked about this, I’m not announcing anything but think about it, Indy, we ran a doubleheader there with IndyCar and NASCAR.”

Of course, Penske is referring to the previous linkup between the two series between 2021 and 2023 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Those weekends saw the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and IndyCar all race at some point across the weekend.

“I know it was successful,” Penske explained, referring to those doubleheaders.

“We could see it with the fan base at Indy.”

READ MORE: Busch announces switch to NEW racing series with debut date confirmed

Related

NASCAR IndyCar Joey Logano Team Penske Roger Penske
Jordan-owned 23XI issue official statement as NASCAR lawsuit takes fresh twist
NASCAR

Jordan-owned 23XI issue official statement as NASCAR lawsuit takes fresh twist

  • Yesterday 18:00
Red Bull F1 star in SHOCK IndyCar test
Latest F1 News

Red Bull F1 star in SHOCK IndyCar test

  • November 26, 2024 23:00

Latest News

NASCAR & IndyCar

Penske hints at EXCITING IndyCar and NASCAR collaboration

  • Today 02:00
Lewis Hamilton

Cullen move to Ferrari debated as BOLD Hamilton statement made

  • Today 01:00
Las Vegas Grand Prix

Las Vegas Grand Prix suffers huge LOSS as bleak figure emerges

  • Today 00:00
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo backed for SHOCK F1 return

  • Yesterday 23:00
F1 Driver Transfers

10-time F1 race winner OPEN to offer from Cadillac

  • Yesterday 22:00
NASCAR

Jordan-owned 23XI issue official statement as NASCAR lawsuit takes fresh twist

  • Yesterday 18:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x