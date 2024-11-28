Penske hints at EXCITING IndyCar and NASCAR collaboration
Roger Penske has hinted that there could yet be another exciting collaboration between NASCAR and IndyCar in the future.
Penske owns the NTT IndyCar Series and is also a team owner in NASCAR with Team Penske, so is very well-positioned to talk on the matter.
In fact, Joey Logano, the driver to win the 2024 Cup Series Championship in NASCAR, drives the #22 car for Team Penske.
Penske hints at NASCAR and IndyCar double-header
Speaking to the media ahead of the awards that honored Logano for his 2024 success, Penske touted the idea of NASCAR and IndyCar once again hosting a doubleheader — a weekend at one track where both series race.
“We might see, as we did with NASCAR, doubleheaders,” Penske told the media.
“I haven’t talked about this, I’m not announcing anything but think about it, Indy, we ran a doubleheader there with IndyCar and NASCAR.”
Of course, Penske is referring to the previous linkup between the two series between 2021 and 2023 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Those weekends saw the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and IndyCar all race at some point across the weekend.
“I know it was successful,” Penske explained, referring to those doubleheaders.
“We could see it with the fan base at Indy.”
