NASCAR legends hail Logano after STUNNING championship win

NASCAR legends Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon have lavished 2024 Cup Series champion Joey Logano with praise after he sealed another championship on Sunday.

Logano headed into the championship race at Phoenix battling Team Penske team-mate Ryan Blaney, Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron and 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick for 2024 glory.

In the end, Logano proved the class of the field in his #22, coming home in first position ahead of Blaney in second and Byron in third. Reddick finished down in P6.

With his third championship, adding to his previous successes in 2018 and 2022, Logano joins an elite list, with just 10 drivers having won three or more titles.

Joey Logano is a three-time Cup Series champion

NASCAR legends praise Logano

Speaking out after the race, plenty of people had an opinion on Logano's stunning win, including a couple of NASCAR legends.

Jimmie Johnson - who is a seven-time Cup Series champion - raced at Phoenix on Sunday, and was full of praise for Logano after his victory.

“We see it year in and year out,” told the media. “His abilities, his drive, his focus.

"And a lot of it has to do with timing, timing of your manufacturer, timing of your team, a track that is strong for you, and we certainly know this track has been strong for Penske and Ford for the last couple of years, and man the championships are so much about timing to have that come together.”

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson was full of praise for Logano

Elsewhere, Jeff Gordon also spoke positively about Logano, confessing that despite question marks over whether or not he 'deserved' to be in the championship four, he always felt he would be a factor once he got there.

“He’s a champion driver, that’s a champion team and they proved it again today," Gordon told the NBC Sports broadcast.

“I knew when he got through to this final four, that it doesn’t matter what he’s done the rest of the season — and you could debate whether he was deserving to be here or not — you knew he was going to be a major factor.”

