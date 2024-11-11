Logano reveals key to 'SPECIAL' championship victory
Logano reveals key to 'SPECIAL' championship victory
Joey Logano has revealed the key to securing a 'special' third Cup Series championship.
It was an exciting race right to the end at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday afternoon, with all of the championship four finishing inside the top six come the checkered flag.
Towards the end of the race, the #12 of Ryan Blaney made a late charge for the victory, but Logano was able to hold him off in the #22 to take his third championship win, adding to his previous successes in 2018 and 2022.
Speaking after the race, Logano pinpointed exactly why he feels he enjoyed victory once again in the championship race.
Logano: We show up when it matters most
"I've got the best team," Logano told the media after the race.
"I don't know if I'm the best driver, but I've got the best team and together we're very well-rounded and can show up when it matters the most.
"We've got a mentally tough team that can make things happen when it matters."
Looking back on the race overall, Logano reflected on how special picking up a third championship was.
"I love the playoffs," Logano exclaimed. "I love it, man. What a race!
"What a Team Penske battle there at the end. Had a good restart and was able to get in front of the #12. He had a lot of long-run speed there, and it was all I had there to hold him off.
"Man, three of them, that's really special to get that. What a team."
THE LEGEND OF LOGANO GROWS!@joeylogano is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion! pic.twitter.com/THSUyNfYZ1— NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 10, 2024
